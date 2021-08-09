USF offers $100 incentive to get vaccinated

Getting vaccinated will pay at the University of Saint Francis.

Students, faculty and staff who are fully vaccinated by Sept. 15 will receive a $100 incentive distributed via Visa gift cards for students and through payroll for employees, the local Catholic university announced Monday.

It is not requiring vaccinations.

"We encourage everyone to take advantage of the readily available vaccine," the Rev. Eric Zimmer, university president, said in a statement. "Through widespread vaccination, the campus community will be able to proceed with confidence as we enter another school year."

The University of Saint Francis is following local health department and government directives about the coronavirus pandemic, the university said.

It will maintain health guidelines from the spring and summer semesters; masks and social distancing aren't required.

"USF supports those who choose to wear a mask and maintain social distancing or are required to do so because of health reasons," the university said in a statement.

To be eligible for the $100 vaccine incentive, the university said, students and employees must submit a form and provide their vaccination card as proof.

