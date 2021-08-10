1st step taken for new station

The city of Fort Wayne did not hear any opposition Monday night as it took the first official step toward building a new home for Fire Station 14.

The Fort Wayne Plan Commission held a public hearing for the proposed new fire station at the southeast corner of East State Boulevard and Reed Road. That was followed by the plan commission's monthly business meeting, which is typically held a different day than the public hearing meeting.

The new fire station would replace the location that was built in 1970 at 3400 Reed Road. The new station is expected to cost $2.3 million, a Fort Wayne Fire Department news release said.

Chris Carmichael, the city's property manager, asked for the Statewood Park property's restrictions to be vacated so it can be developed as a commercial property.

The 1.3-acre property was rezoned as a commercial property from residential in 2002, but restrictions on property lines and set-back lines prevented it from being developed.

Trace Nibblick, who lives in the Statewood Park neighborhood, said he has spoken to many of his neighbors and everyone supports the fire station.

Ronald Gibson, whose mother owns the home next to the proposed fire station lot, said his mother doesn't oppose the new fire station but has shared concerns about potential noise. He asked that the city consider putting up some sort of barrier in the side yard to minimize noise.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department would like to have the station closer to the road, Carmichael said, so there will be room for a barrier or tree line to help separate itself from its neighbors. Connie Haas Zuber, plan commission president, suggested Gibson and Carmichael talk more after the meeting.

No one else spoke during the public hearing. The plan commission unanimously approved the request to drop the property's restrictions. Members Tom Freistroffer, Paul Sauerteig and Justin Shurley were absent.

The fire department still have to get approval from the Fort Wayne Board of Public Works and Fort Wayne City Council. Pending approvals, construction on the new station is expected to start in the fall with an opening in summer 2022.

