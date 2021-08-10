County to reassess opioid opt-out

The Allen County commissioners will consider opting back in to receive a cut of the state's $507 million share of national opioid settlements – despite having opted out in June.

The commissioners June 18 approved a resolution that opts the county out of funds the state receives as part of settlements with opioid manufacturers and distributors. Local governments will receive payouts based per capita, but 85% of those funds will ultimately go back to the state, according to a state statute passed in April.

The county's litigation could still end in settlements, Laura Maser, county attorney, explained at the June 18 meeting, but opting back in would mean the county would stop its lawsuit and would not be able to file any more opioid-related lawsuits.

Pursuing its own lawsuit means the county can keep all the funds it's awarded rather than being able to keep only 15% of its portion from the state.

Entities that opted out have 60 days to opt back in, making the county's deadline Aug. 18. The commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Monday so they can consider opting back in before the deadline. The opioid settlements will be the only topic on the agenda for that day.

Maser said during the June 18 meeting she doesn't see why the county would consider opting back in. Opting out is consistent, she said, with the county's intentions when it decided to file a lawsuit rather than waiting to see what the state might give the county.

Maser added that the county's portion would only be based on the unincorporated areas of the county.

Fort Wayne City Council also opted out of the opioid settlements in June.

Fort Wayne and Allen County each filed lawsuits in 2018 alleging the pharmaceutical industry misrepresented the nature of opioid painkillers, including those under the brand names OxyContin, Vicodin and Opana.

About 50 similar lawsuits were filed across the state.

In June, the city councils of Indianapolis, West Lafayette, Lafayette and Muncie, along with many other government entities, approved similar resolutions to opt out of the settlement.

Indiana's $507 million share of a multistate settlement was announced July 21. State officials are expected to sign the settlement, according to Attorney General Todd Rokita's office.

