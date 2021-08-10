Most can feed birds, state says

State wildlife officials gave residents in most Indiana counties the go-ahead Monday to again feed birds, but they asked those in Allen and Whitley counties to refrain from the practice as the investigation into dying songbirds continues.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has received more than 3,400 reports of sick or dead birds since recommending a statewide moratorium on bird feeding June 25, the agency said in a news release.

That request was an effort to slow the spread of an undetermined illness killing birds statewide.

Biologists believe there are more than 500 cases in 72 counties involving a specific set of clinical signs, including crusty eyes, eye discharge and neurological issues, the release said.

“Based on the data, it appears that the bird illness is consistently affecting specific areas,” the department said in a statement. “There is no imminent threat to people, the population of specific bird species or to the overall population of birds in Indiana.”

Avian disease experts from the U.S. Geological Survey's National Wildlife Health Center are trying to determine the cause of the disease outbreak, the release said, noting Indiana will continue to provide samples to the laboratory.

Individuals may report a sick or dead bird at on.IN.gov/sickwildlife to help wildlife officials track the outbreak, the department said.

Residents in 16 counties should continue to refrain from feeding birds, the department said. Allen and Whitley are the only northeast Indiana counties on the list.

The others are Carroll, Clark, Floyd, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Lake, Marion, Monroe, Morgan, Porter, St. Joseph and Tippecanoe.

Bird feeding may resume in Indiana's other 76 counties.

The DNR recommended these cleaning routines:

• Clean seed and suet feeders at least once every two weeks by scrubbing feeders with soap and water, followed by a brief soak in a 10% bleach solution. Thoroughly rinse and dry feeders before filling them with birdseed.

• Clean hummingbird feeders at least once a week with a 10% bleach solution. Rinse thoroughly.

asloboda@jg.net