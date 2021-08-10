Parkview, Lutheran facilities have mask mandates in place

Parkview Health and Lutheran Health Network facilities now have face mask mandates in place for staff members and visitors to combat a resurgence of COVID-19.

But both health systems have stopped short of mandating vaccinations for employees.

Parkview Tuesday announced it was reminding the public of its mask rule at all locations, including hospitals and Parkview Physicians Group offices.

Spokeswoman Tami Brigle said in an email that universal masking has been in place since last year in Parkview hospitals. But earlier this summer, the requirement was briefly lifted for vaccinated people in some physician group clinics, she said.

"All facilities have returned to this requirement, based on the new CDC guidelines," she said.

Visitors and staff continue to be required to wear masks inside Lutheran Health Network hospitals and clinics.

"We also remain consistent in following CDC guidelines which require masking of all providers and individuals in a health-care setting," said Joy Lohse, spokeswoman, in a statement.

Neither system has adopted mandatory vaccination of staff members, although that is now being put in place by more Indiana hospitals.

