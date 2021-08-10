Tuesday, August 10, 2021 1:00 am
Saint Francis offering $100 to vaccinate
ASHLEY SLOBODA | The Journal Gazette
Getting vaccinated will pay at the University of Saint Francis.
Students, faculty and staff who are fully vaccinated by Sept. 15 will receive a $100 incentive distributed via Visa gift cards for students and through payroll for employees, the local Catholic university announced Monday.
It is not requiring vaccinations.
“We encourage everyone to take advantage of the readily available vaccine,” the Rev. Eric Zimmer, university president, said in a statement. “Through widespread vaccination, the campus community will be able to proceed with confidence as we enter another school year.”
The University of Saint Francis is following local health department and government directives about the coronavirus pandemic, the university said.
It will maintain health guidelines from the spring and summer semesters; masks and social distancing aren't required.
“USF supports those who choose to wear a mask and maintain social distancing or are required to do so because of health reasons,” the university said in a statement.
To be eligible for the $100 vaccine incentive, the university said, students and employees must submit a form and provide their vaccination card as proof.
Also
Meijer to offer vaccines, rewards
Meijer will provide college students with a $10 coupon off any purchase when they complete the COVID-19 vaccination process at a Meijer store, the Michigan retailer announced Monday.
The incentive program will run through Sept. 30.
Meijer pharmacies have seen an uptick in COVID-19 vaccinations recently, with an almost 20% increase in vaccines administered during the past three weeks, according to a news release.
All eligible individuals – including those ages 12 to 17 with a parent or guardian – may receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a Meijer pharmacy. In Fort Wayne, Meijer has stores along Illinois, Lima and Maysville roads.
Walk-ins are welcome or register for an appointment by texting COVID to 75049 or by going to clinic.meijer.com.
