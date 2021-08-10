Tapestry program postponed until April

Tapestry, a local scholarship program featuring celebrity speakers, has been postponed from September until April.

"As we have communicated throughout our Tapestry planning process, the safety of our community is our number one priority," a statement from Kim Boyce, Tapestry project Manager and the 2021 Tapestry Steering Committee said Tuesday night. "Over these past months, our event steering committee has diligently evaluated the current environment of our community, as well as the latest CDC information, and input from our local healthcare providers. Based on this information, the responsible decision has been made to change the date for the upcoming September Tapestry event to April 2022."

Mina Starsiak Hawk, host of "Good Bones" on HGTV, was scheduled to be the keynote speaker at the 20th annual event Sept. 17. It was unclear Tuesday night whether she would be the keynote speaker in April.

Tapestry has raised more than $1 million and awarded 112 scholarships for health sciences students at the former IPFW campus, now Purdue University Fort Wayne.