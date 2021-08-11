City agrees to pay raise for police officers

Fort Wayne Police Department officers will get a 15% raise over the next three years.

Fort Wayne City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the collective bargaining agreement for the Policemen's Benevolent Association, the union that represents Fort Wayne officers.

The agreement with the city includes 5% raises in 2022, 2023 and 2024 for all first-class patrol officers, which is defined as officers who have been with the department more than a year.

“It was a good negotiation,” Police Chief Steve Reed said. “We want to get the officers up to where they should be or at least in that direction.”

The department has struggled with hiring and retaining officers, Reed said.

Increases in wages and longevity pay are aimed at addressing the problem. Reed thinks doing gradual raises over three years will help the department with staffing more than a 15% raise at one time.

Detective Steve Espinoza, union president, said he thinks the increased pay will make the department more attractive compared with others throughout the state.

Currently, the Fort Wayne department ranks 35th for wages in Indiana. With the raises, the department will move up to 23rd, Espinoza said. That ranking was determined assuming a 3% raise for other departments.

“I'm glad to see us moving into a direction where we are trying to move that percentile,” said Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th.

He hopes the Fort Wayne Fire Department and other city employees can see similar raises.

The city's police department isn't competing with just other police agencies for talent, Espinoza added.

“We have to compete with businesses coming to Fort Wayne now,” he said.

The police department has received more than 600 applications this year, which is more than in past years, Reed said. About 300 of those candidates are expected to take the required exam.

Longevity pay will increase for officers each year of the agreement as well. Officers receive bonuses based on their years of service starting with two years and capping at 20 years.

Bonuses for longevity are capped at $7,000 for 20 or more years of service in 2022. The 20-year bonus will increase to $8,500 in 2023 and $10,000 in 2024.

Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, asked how the significant raises are possible, noting that funding spent on wages can't be spent on capital projects.

Garry Morr, city controller, explained the city's revenues have grown this year.

“Obviously, we wouldn't have agreed to this if we didn't think we could pay for it,” he said. “There's nothing that is going to be pushed aside.”

Espinoza said he appreciated Morr's willingness to sit down with police staff and union representatives to work on higher wages. The wage request the union originally made couldn't be done, he added, but he hasn't seen the union work with the city controller on wages in his more than 20 years with the department.

Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, asked about recruitment efforts, especially when it comes to making the police department more diverse. Reed said the department's recruitment team uses an app that tracks applicants so recruiters can follow up with those who did not complete the application process.

Espinoza said he has talked with Reed and others about doing more recruitment face to face.

“When you have an interaction with that person,” he said,” it's better than just looking online.”

