COVID figures on rise in state

INDIANAPOLIS – Every COVID-19-related statistic continued to rise Tuesday – including vaccinations.

It is the only silver lining in a surge that resulted in 2,234 new cases statewide Tuesday and 27 new deaths. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate for tests rose to 9.2%.

Allen County reported 166 new cases and no new deaths.

Hospitalizations – which lag case data – are rising quickly, too. More than 1,300 Hoosiers are in the hospital battling COVID-19 – a jump of 157 people in the last day. The last time the numbers reached this high was in February.

Of those hospitalized, more than 300 are in intensive care. The state still has 30% of its ICU beds are available.

Indiana's current effective reproduction number for the virus – which shows how fast it is spreading – is the worst the state has seen the entire pandemic at 1.58, according to a joint estimate by the Harvard, Yale and Stanford public health schools.

If it's above 1.0, COVID-19 cases will increase in the near future, meaning Indiana is not yet near a peak.

Indiana – and Allen County – are also seeing vaccination numbers inch up.

The seven-day average of total daily vaccine doses statewide dipped to about 7,000 in early July but are running about 10,000 in early August.

“We are grateful to see vaccination rates start to increase again and hope more Hoosiers who have been waiting will follow suit,” said Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer at the Indiana Department of Health. “Since the delta variant began surging in June, we have seen that more than 97% of our COVID hospitalizations have occurred in unvaccinated individuals. We have the ability to turn the tide of this pandemic, but only if we use all of the tools at our disposal.

“The COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths, and they are the best tool we have to protect ourselves and those we love.”

Megan Hubartt, director of communications for the Allen County Department of Health, said “there has been a very slight uptick in vaccination numbers since mid-July in the county and the state. While we don't have any clear indication why, we are glad to see even a slight positive trend in vaccinations particularly in the midst of increased transmission due to the delta variant.”

Allen County vaccinated 3,532 residents the week ending July 22. That number rose to 4,352 for the week ending Aug. 5.

Statewide 51% of those eligible – age 12 and older – have been vaccinated. Allen County is at 52.1%.

nkelly@jg.net