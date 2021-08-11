Wednesday, August 11, 2021 1:00 am
Felony report
Compiled by The Journal Gazette
The following people were charged with felonies in Allen Circuit and Superior courts. Misdemeanor charges are also listed if the person is charged with a felony.
Michael D. Glover, 18, of the 1100 block of Maple Avenue, was charged July 7 with theft and misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a license. He was released on his own recognizance.
Branden L. Bratton, 32, of Yorktown, was charged July 7 with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and being a felon carrying a handgun. He was being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Branden M. Miller, 35, no address given, was charged July 7 with two counts battery with bodily injury to a public safety officer. He was being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Cameron K. Green, 29, no address given, was charged July 7 with methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor controlled substance possession. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Randy M. Flowers aka David Steward aka David Lewis aka David Jones aka Randy Davis, 65, of the 3400 block of Schele Avenue, was charged July 7 with methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor criminal trespass and false informing. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Danisha S. Harvard, 24, of the 1200 block of Boone Street, was charged July 7 with marijuana dealing. She was released on $2,500 bond.
Kyle Z. Letner, 31, of the 2700 block of Poinsette Drive, was charged July 7 with methamphetamine possession, narcotic drug possession, unlawful syringe possession and misdemeanor controlled substance possession, marijuana possession and paraphernalia possession. He was released on $15,000 bond.
Jarell D. Vaughn aka Jarrell Vaughn, 24, of the 6300 of the Downington Drive, was charged July 8 with burglary of a dwelling, robbery, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement and auto theft. He was being held in lieu of $27,500 bail.
Daniel J. Chester, 47, of the 2600 block of Broadway, was charged July 8 with theft. He was released on his own recognizance.
William H. Blanton Jr., 25, of New Haven, was charged July 8 with rape, two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and sexual battery. He was released on $32,500 bond.
Ryan A. Willis, 33, of the 1900 block of Morgan Creek Drive, was charged July 8 with cocaine possession. He was being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Byron E. McLemore aka Brandon McLemore, 42, of the 2600 block of Smith Street, was charged July 8 with cocaine possession. He was being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Treakos L. Barker aka Tristan Parnell, 20, of the 5600 block of Plaza Drive, was charged July 8 with pointing a firearm at another person. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Triton E. Hatch aka Trent Hatch aka Trenton Hatch, 39, of the 7800 block of Preston Pointe Drive, was charged July 9 with operating a motor vehicle after forfeiture of license for life. He was released on $2,500 bond.
