Felony report

The following people were charged with felonies in Allen Circuit and Superior courts. Misdemeanor charges are also listed if the person is charged with a felony.

Michael D. Glover, 18, of the 1100 block of Maple Avenue, was charged July 7 with theft and misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a license. He was released on his own recognizance.

Branden L. Bratton, 32, of Yorktown, was charged July 7 with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and being a felon carrying a handgun. He was being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

Branden M. Miller, 35, no address given, was charged July 7 with two counts battery with bodily injury to a public safety officer. He was being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

Cameron K. Green, 29, no address given, was charged July 7 with methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor controlled substance possession. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Randy M. Flowers aka David Steward aka David Lewis aka David Jones aka Randy Davis, 65, of the 3400 block of Schele Avenue, was charged July 7 with methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor criminal trespass and false informing. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Danisha S. Harvard, 24, of the 1200 block of Boone Street, was charged July 7 with marijuana dealing. She was released on $2,500 bond.

Kyle Z. Letner, 31, of the 2700 block of Poinsette Drive, was charged July 7 with methamphetamine possession, narcotic drug possession, unlawful syringe possession and misdemeanor controlled substance possession, marijuana possession and paraphernalia possession. He was released on $15,000 bond.

Jarell D. Vaughn aka Jarrell Vaughn, 24, of the 6300 of the Downington Drive, was charged July 8 with burglary of a dwelling, robbery, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement and auto theft. He was being held in lieu of $27,500 bail.

Daniel J. Chester, 47, of the 2600 block of Broadway, was charged July 8 with theft. He was released on his own recognizance.

William H. Blanton Jr., 25, of New Haven, was charged July 8 with rape, two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and sexual battery. He was released on $32,500 bond.

Ryan A. Willis, 33, of the 1900 block of Morgan Creek Drive, was charged July 8 with cocaine possession. He was being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Byron E. McLemore aka Brandon McLemore, 42, of the 2600 block of Smith Street, was charged July 8 with cocaine possession. He was being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Treakos L. Barker aka Tristan Parnell, 20, of the 5600 block of Plaza Drive, was charged July 8 with pointing a firearm at another person. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Triton E. Hatch aka Trent Hatch aka Trenton Hatch, 39, of the 7800 block of Preston Pointe Drive, was charged July 9 with operating a motor vehicle after forfeiture of license for life. He was released on $2,500 bond.