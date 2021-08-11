Industrial buildings proposed near GM

More industrial buildings have been proposed for land near the General Motors assembly plant in southwest Allen County.

The latest proposal is for 77.6 acres on Lafayette Center Road near Feighner Road. The location has a Roanoke address but is in Lafayette Township.

Silverado Properties LLC of Fort Wayne, represented by Todd Ramsey, plans to build three industrial buildings, each with room for expansion, according to an application scheduled to be considered Sept. 16 by the Allen County Plan Commission.

The buildings, which would be built on agricultural land rezoned to general industrial, are designed to complement the nearby Stonebridge Business Park I, II and III, the application says.

Each building is proposed for 150,000 square feet with the potential for 75,000 square feet in an addition. The buildings are less than 50 feet high, the application says.

It does not specify whether the buildings are being built as shells without interior details or without specific occupants in mind. They are not being built on industrial land owned by the Allen County Redevelopment Commission.

The development's entrance is proposed as being from Interstate 69/469 via Feighner Road. Traffic leaving the development will be limited to southbound on Feighner.

Ramsey did not return a call Tuesday seeking information about the plan but described it in the application as “a natural response” to increasing industrial development near General Motors, Vera Bradley and Group Delphi.

The use is consistent with previous rezonings to industrial uses, the application says, and continued agricultural use is impractical “due to the proximity to major roads/highways and surrounding industrial areas.”

The potential for new jobs in part makes the proposal the “highest and best use” of the property, as required in state law, the application says, but no information about the number of jobs is provided.

Each building has about 200 parking spaces.

Besides rezoning, the applicants seek approval of a primary development plan. They say they would like to begin work in October and finish by March 2023.

The public hearing is 1 p.m. Sept. 16 in Room 35 of Citizens Square.

