Public input sought on proposed I&M rate hike

Indiana Michigan Power customers are invited to comment on the utility's pending rate increase.

The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, the state agency representing consumer interests in cases before the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, is reviewing I&M's request and is scheduled to file testimony Oct. 12.

The regulatory commission will conduct public field hearings Sept. 7 at Purdue University Fort Wayne, Walb Student Union Classic Ballroom, 2101 Coliseum E. Blvd., and Aug. 24 in South Bend at Century Center Recital Hall, 120 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Each hearing will begin at 6 p.m. Consumers are encouraged to arrive by 5:45 p.m. for an overview of hearing procedures and the rate case process. Attendees are required to comply with all local health and safety regulations.

The purpose of each field hearing is to receive public testimony. Consumers can speak directly to the commission under oath and on the record.

The Office of Utility Consumer Counselor is also inviting written comments from customers through Oct. 5.

Consumers who wish to submit comments for the case record are encouraged to do so in writing. Comments are welcome via the OUCC's website at www.in.gov/oucc/2361.htm, by email at uccinfo@oucc.IN.gov, or by mail at Public Comments, Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, 115 W. Washington St., Suite 1500 South, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

The OUCC needs to receive all written consumer comments no later than Oct. 5 so it can consider them in preparing its testimony and file them with the regulatory commission to be included in the case's formal evidentiary record. Comments should include the consumer's name, mailing address, and a reference to either “IURC Cause No. 45576” or Indiana Michigan Power.

Consumers with questions about submitting written comments can contact the OUCC's consumer services staff toll-free at 1-888-441-2494.

Verbal comments at the public hearings will become part of the case record. They will carry the same weight as written consumer comments submitted to the OUCC by Oct. 5. Utilities do not make presentations or answer questions during field hearings.

The regulatory commission is not allowed to answer questions about the case. It will ultimately render a decision after weighing evidence from the utility, the OUCC and intervening parties.

No final decisions will be made at the field hearings.

The OUCC's informational video offers an overview at www.youtube.com/watch?v=nAodsxYkwkY and www.facebook.com/258215110964494/videos/806561993370023.

If approved, I&M's proposal would increase its annual operating revenues by $104 million, an increase of nearly 6.5%, when fully phased in.

According to I&M's testimony and exhibits, the utility's proposal would raise a monthly electric residential bill for 1,000 kilowatt hours from $157.82 to $167.29 when fully implemented, the Office of Utility Consumer Counselor said.

The monthly residential customer charge would rise from $15 to $20 under the utility's request. The monthly service charge for most small commercial customers would rise from $19 to $25, the OUCC said.