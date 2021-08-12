2 businesses have tax breaks voided

City Council terminated tax abatements for two businesses and allowed several businesses to continue receiving tax breaks despite issues with compliance.

The council annually reviews businesses that have received tax abatements to determine whether they are in compliance with the investments that were promised when requesting the tax breaks.

Tax abatements can be set for four to 10 years, and the property's assessed value would be reduced by 100% the first year and gradually return to full value over the term.

Carmen Young, the city's economic development specialist, presented a variety of situations some businesses faced during Tuesday's meeting, including some businesses that were compliant with the agreement aside from filing the annual report late.

The council asked a few businesses – ElringKlinger Manufacturing of Indiana Inc., Edy's Ice Cream Inc./Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream Inc., and Revenue Cycle Service Center LLC/Magnaway LLC – to have representatives present to explain their noncompliance before ultimately deciding not to terminate its tax abatement.

No one from Revenue Cycle Service Center, 1700 Magnavox Way, attended the meeting.

The council voted unanimously to terminate the company's abatement.

The company promised it would create 219 jobs by March 2016 in addition to the 281 jobs it was maintaining. It reported having created only 68 jobs in its 2021 filing.

Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, said the business made the determination easy.

Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, said he asked that the council have a closer look at Revenue Cycle Service Center because it seems to have “structural compliance issues.” He is also concerned that the city's Community Development Division didn't single out Revenue Cycle Service Center or bring its continued noncompliance to the council's attention sooner, he said.

Andrea Robinson, the city's economic development administrator, said she has been working with the business only two years but it appears it had a change in the business model that would prevent it from ever creating the jobs in the agreement.

The agreement would have continued for four or five years had it not been terminated.

A tax abatement for Cyco Properties/Red Sea LLC, 6201 Discount Drive, was terminated after the business said it would not continue to file for the abatement. It also didn't initiate the phase-in for personal property improvements after the agreement was approved.

