3rd person sentenced in dental fraud

A Granger woman was sentenced Wednesday to home detention and ordered to pay nearly $69,000 in restitution for her role in defrauding a Fort Wayne dental firm.

U.S. District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty sentenced Angela Jasinski, 31, to eight months of home detention and 80 hours of community service after she pleaded guilty to wire fraud. Jasinksi was also ordered to pay $68,930 to the dental firm.

Jasinski is the third person sentenced in the case.

She was a receptionist and administrative assistant at the Fort Wayne dental practice, which wasn't named in court documents, from September 2010 to March 2016. Her brother, Brian Nordan, one of the co-defendants in the case, was the chief marketing officer and general manager at the dental practice.

Nordan identified himself to The Journal Gazette during 2006 and 2009 interviews as general manager of Afdent's local office.

After Jasinski left the practice in 2016, she was left on the payroll because of her brother's intervention and continued to receive wages and benefits through September 2017 in a “ghost employment” scheme, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

Last month, Nordan and Dustin Coleman, both from Cassopolis, Michigan, were sentenced for their roles in the case. Nordan was sentenced to 31/2 years in prison, followed by two years of supervised release. He also was ordered to pay more than $2.9 million in restitution.

Coleman was sentenced to six months in prison, followed by a year of supervised release. He was ordered to pay $149,756 in restitution.

The owner was defrauded of more than $3 million, the U.S. attorney's office said.