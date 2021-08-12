Strong storms roll through area

Rounds of strong thunderstorms with high winds and heavy downpours rolled through northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio on Wednesday, leaving a trail of damage.

Downed trees and tree limbs blocked roads, and downed power lines caused outages that affected traffic lights.

Street flooding was common in Fort Wayne during the most intense storms, which occurred after midnight, around 6 a.m. and early Wednesday afternoon. The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana reported just over an inch of rain fell at Fort Wayne International Airport, though amounts varied throughout the area.

The weather serviced predicted the possibility of another round of storms with potentially damaging winds early today. It said the best chance for storms was north of U.S. 24.

The Fort Wayne Street Department received more than 60 damage reports before the afternoon storms arrived, with the bulk in the 46806 and 46807 ZIP codes, according to Brian Shimkus, street commissioner.

In one case, a large tree fell on a house in the 9000 block of Craig's Cove in southwest Fort Wayne, demolishing much of the roof and walls at the rear of the dwelling. No one was reported injured.

Indiana Michigan Power reported more than 6,200 customers were without power in Fort Wayne and Allen County at 12:30 p.m.

By midafternoon, many had service restored, but outages concentrated on the south, southeast and east sides of Fort Wayne lingered. An outage in the area of South Calhoun Street affected more than 2,500 customers according to a utility report at 4:45 p.m.

The utility projected 90% of the Fort Wayne-area outages should be restored by 10 p.m. today.

Residents were urged to stay away from power lines and report outages or check outage locations at IndianaMichiganPower.com.

Fort Wayne residents Wednesday also were warned of possible combined sewer overflows because of the storms.

People should avoid direct contact with water in potentially impacted waterways during and three days after storms, officials said.

The waterways can be found on a map at www.cityoffortwayne.org/cso-notification.html.

The weather service Wednesday issued multiple severe thunderstorm watches and warnings for the area and northwest Ohio.

The inclement weather occurred on the first day of classes in the East Allen, Northwest Allen and Southwest Allen school districts, causing some delays.

“Please expect a 40-60 minute delay in your child arriving home if they are a SACS bus rider,” Steve Lake, transportation director, emailed parents.

“In addition to traffic in and around Homestead Road and Aboite Center Road, there is storm-related damage on several routes. Buses have been delayed at all schools.”

The weather service predicted a 50% chance of thunderstorms after 10 a.m. today, continuing into Friday. A high near 90 degrees and a low near 70 degrees was predicted for today along with continued high humidity.

City officials asked residents to call the street department if a tree or limb is down on a street blocking traffic at 427-8311.

If a tree is down in the public space, such as a sidewalk or park strip, residents should call the forestry department at 427-6000, and if a tree has knocked down power lines, call the fire department at 427-1478.

