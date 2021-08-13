Fort Wayne/Allen County

I&M expects all power to be back

About 155 Indiana Michigan Power customers in the Fort Wayne area were still without power as of 4 p.m. Thursday because of Wednesday's storms.

I&M said power was expected to be restored to most of those customers and those in the South Bend area by late Thursday.

Embassy No. 6 globally in tickets

Pollstar, a trade publication that tracks tickets, artists and sales in the concert industry for the U.S. and worldwide events, has ranked the Embassy Theatre sixth in the world based on 7,145 tickets sold in the first half of 2021. This ranking makes the Embassy the highest ranking theater in the Midwest for that time period.

“This is a testament to the community's ongoing support of and love for the Embassy,” said Kelly Updike, president and CEO. “It is an honor to share the recognition with other theaters around the world who tried to offer some normalcy and comfort to patrons during this unprecedented time.”

City shelter plans adoption event

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control is having an adoption event today in the hopes of clearing space in its shelter.

The shelter said in a statement that since June 1 more than 2,000 animals have come into the building, including more than 100 adult cats and more than 200 kittens.

The adoption center hours will be extended to 8 p.m. today with adoption fees waived for cats and kittens. The adoption fee for dogs 6 months and older will be $50.

Interested adopters can view available animals and fill out an adoption application at fwacc.org or fill out an application when they arrive at the shelter.

All adoptions are first come, first served.

Local helpers from 9/11 sought

The Journal Gazette is looking for area residents who traveled to New York to help with that city's recovery efforts after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists attacks.

Contact Metro Editor Jim Chapman at 260-461-8366 or jchapman@jg.net.

– Journal Gazette