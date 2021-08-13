City gas contract expected to save $80,000 next year

A 10-cent difference in the price of a gallon of unleaded fuel may not seem like much, but it will save taxpayers more than $80,000 in 2022.

An ordinance was introduced Tuesday at the Fort Wayne City Council meeting to buy gasoline for all city departments for 2022. The council has approved a contract annually for at least the past 10 years to lock in a gasoline price.

The price has varied over the years, but the prices have remained lower than what the public pays at a gas station. The city will pay $1.89 a gallon for gas in 2022 compared with $1.99 in 2021 if the contract with Lassus Brothers Oil is approved by the council. The city will pay $83,000 less for gas in 2022 than in 2021.

Steve Gillette, city purchasing director, said locking the price in a contract prevents the city from being affected by frequently changing gas prices.

“If we know the price going into the budget year, it can't go up,” he said. “It's firm.”

Buying gasoline through a contract allows the city to negotiate a competitive price.

The city has always worked with Lassus on the contracts because of the convenience it provides for users of city vehicles. Most of the unleaded fuel the city buys is for police vehicles, but it also covers the rest of the city's vehicles that do not take diesel fuel, Gillette said.

The city doesn't advertise bids for the contract because other gas stations can't compete when it comes to the number of locations. City vehicles can be filled up at the Fleet Management, located at 1705 S. Lafayette St., or any of the 29 Lassus locations spread around the city, Gillette said.

When Gillette negotiated a price in 2012, it came to $2.99, which is the highest rate the city has secured. Fuel prices have gone from $1.92 in 2018 to $2.39 in 2019 to $1.99 in 2020.

“No one's perfect,” Gillette said. “We think we've done an above average job at this.”

The city typically goes through 700,000 gallons of fuel a year, and the contract is set for 756,000 gallons, which will cost more than $1.4 million.

John Perlich, city spokesman, said the city's continued partnership with Lassus is a good example of a public-private partnership.

“In essence, snow plows don't have to come back to the fleet garage,” he said. “We are keeping the units in the districts.”

The ordinance is expected to be discussed and possibly voted on at the next City Council meeting, Aug. 24.

