County's daily COVID cases up by 50% over Wednesday's total

The number of new COVID-19 cases increased Thursday by more than 50% in Allen County as new diagnoses statewide climbed by almost 30% compared with the previous day.

The 233 new local cases brought Allen County's total number of known cases to 44,923 as deaths remained flat at 702, health officials said.

This marked the first time since Jan. 15 that the Allen County Department of Health reported more than 200 cases in one day.

The department announced 149 cases Wednesday.

Children – who cannot get vaccinated unless they are 12 or older – account for the biggest share of new local diagnoses in recent weeks. Of the 2,960 new cases since July 1, 22% were county residents 19 and younger, according to the department.

The share by age group decreased with age: 20% among ages 20 to 29; 18% among ages 30 to 39; 15% among ages 40 to 49; 11% among ages 50 to 59; 7% among ages 60-69; 4.5% among ages 70 to 79; and less than 3% among those older than 80.

Statewide, ages 50 and older made up 56% of the almost 3 million fully vaccinated Hoosiers as of Thursday, according to the Indiana Department of Health. Ages 12 to 19 made up 7.4%.

Indiana announced 3,186 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, a 27% increase compared with the 2,507 diagnoses reported Wednesday.

To date, there have been 794,077 confirmed cases in Indiana and 13,686 confirmed deaths, an increase of six fatalities from the previous day, the state health department said.

The agency noted another 430 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

Although people 12 and older can get a COVID-19 vaccine, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for children. To find a vaccination clinic, go to ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.

A mobile vaccination clinic is set in New Haven from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday at the New Haven Fire Department, 910 Hartzell Road. The site is offering the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, according to the state.

