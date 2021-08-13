CTN sees improved service with new garage

Community Transportation Network will break ground Monday on a $2.1 million satellite garage in New Haven, officials announced Thursday.

A ceremonial groundbreaking is scheduled for 1 p.m. at 3401 S. Maplecrest Road.

CTN provides rides to seniors, people with disabilities, low-income families, children and youth, as well as the nonprofits that serve them. In an ordinary year, the nonprofit provides about 100,000 rides to almost 9,000 individuals.

CTN will continue to operate its current facility at 5601 Industrial Road on Fort Wayne's north side.

The new 15,000-square-foot garage will bring short- and long-term benefits, officials said.

When it opens in January, the facility will immediately provide an indoor space to house 18 transit vans, making service more reliable in the winter for people with mobility challenges. Cold temperatures can cause the vans' attached hydraulic lifts to freeze up overnight.

The garage's location will also help CTN offer more efficient service for riders in southeast Fort Wayne and east Allen County, saving time and fuel costs, officials said.

The building can be expanded to 52,500 square feet, giving CTN the space to more than triple the number of vehicles in its fleet in the future, according to a news release.

Justin Clupper, CTN's executive director, said the project puts the organization “in a position to dramatically increase” its service.

“Whether we're driving someone to a doctor's appointment, to work or to a field trip, we're proud to help people stay connected to the community and live fuller lives,” he said in a statement.

About half of the 6-acre site is being donated by the Memmer family, owners of Truck Maintenance Inc., CTN's vehicle maintenance vendor. Other lead donors for include the English Bonter Mitchell Foundation, AWS Foundation and the McMillen Foundation.

CTN has raised $1.8 million so far toward the $2.1 million project. Clupper hopes local businesses and individuals will step up to contribute the remaining $300,000.

