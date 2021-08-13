Health provider shows its growth

Indiana University Health Fort Wayne on Thursday held ribbon-cuttings for new facilities – without any actual ribbons.

The events marking the health system's further expansion into Fort Wayne became a virtual news conference. Concern about safety, given the area's recent surge in COVID-19 cases, drove the decision, said Brian Bauer, IU Health Fort Wayne president.

Coincidentally, more thunderstorms also pushed through the area shortly before the traditionally outdoor ceremonies were to have started.

The event marked the upcoming opening of a new Ambulatory Surgery Center at 4105 Dicke Road and several already-open facilities – primary care centers at 256 E. Pettit Ave. in southeast Fort Wayne's Southgate Plaza and 7411 Hope Drive in southwest Fort Wayne. The Hope Drive location also includes a radiology center and an urgent care center.

The projects represent about $30 million in investment in buildings, plus more in equipment, Bauer said. The facilities also offer some services not readily found in some parts of the city, he said.

“When we entered Fort Wayne, we noticed there was a shortage of primary-care physicians,” he said. “We wanted to establish a great team of primary-care physicians ... to provide great care ... and a one-on-one relationship between a patient and a physician.

“It makes (developing) the next level that much easier.”

The first surgery at the new 40,000-square-foot surgery center is scheduled Aug. 23, Bauer said. The facility has five operating rooms and five procedure rooms and is part of a trend toward more surgeries being performed on an outpatient basis.

That is going to make IU Health's services “very competitive,” he said. “The price is going to be lower.”

About 15 independent surgeons in 10 specialties will staff the center. The most recent arrival is a fellowship-trained specialist in breast surgery who will begin seeing patients in October, he said.

IU Health is still seeking orthopedic and gastrointestinal surgery specialists for the facility, Bauer said. It is across Aboite Center Road from the Lutheran Health hospital campus, a competitor and Bauer's former employer before he left in a dispute with Lutheran Health's parent company, Community Health System.

The IU Health primary care center in Southgate Plaza opened in February and is expanding rapidly, approaching 200 visits a week, Bauer said. The facility includes laboratory and radiology services and staff bilingual in Spanish and Burmese, he said.

The primary care center on Hope Drive has six family medicine and internal medicine physicians. The center opened in September.

Bauer said IU Health already has plans to expand its footprint in Fort Wayne.

The health system plans new construction of a medical office facility similar to the one on Hope Drive but somewhat larger on 137 acres at Airport Expressway and Interstate 69, he said.

That would be the first step to further expansion there, Bauer said, adding highway configurations are being examined to make for easy patient access, but construction is “pretty imminent.”

A 77-acre location in northeast Fort Wayne at Indiana 37 and Interstate 469 will be used for future developments, he said.

IU Health system does not yet have pediatricians in Fort Wayne, but family medicine doctors do treat children, Bauer said. Riley Hospital pediatric specialists provide care at 415 E. Cook Road, and pediatric surgery will be performed at the new surgery center, he said.

IU Health entered the Fort Wayne market in 2018 and now has primary care offices with laboratory and imaging ability at 7230 Engle Road.

Other facilities are at 10215 Auburn Road, off Dupont Road, an urgent care office at 9821 Lima Road and a primary care office at Stellhorn and Lahmeyer roads.

Bauer said IU Health-affiliated physicians have been providing testing, referrals and virtual appointments for area COVID-19 patients.

Like other area doctors and hospitals, “We're seeing an uptick right now,” he said.

“I'm urging everyone to get vaccinated,” Bauer said, “out of respect for our health care providers who are doing a great job.”

