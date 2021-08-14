Churches on city's southeast side to merge

Two southeast Fort Wayne churches are merging into one and plan to announce the new church's name Sunday.

Joshua's Temple Missionary Baptist Church and Kingdom Builders Church of Fort Wayne will announce plans to merge at a joint worship service and picnic at 10 a.m. Sunday at McMillen Park. The new church's name and logo will be revealed for the first time, a news release stated.

The two congregations have worked on the distribution of 2,500 food boxes for pandemic relief, as well as other collaborations. The churches are merging in part because of the retirement of Cedric Walker, head pastor of Joshua's Temple. Walker retires after 33 years in ministry.

“What God is doing through Joshua's Temple and Kingdom Builders is something that the Black church community has long needed to witness, a real and authentic Christ-centered unifying from top to bottom, inside out,” Walker said in a release.

Bryson Sharp of Kingdom Builders will be the new church's pastor.

The church will conduct worship services at 4202 Hessen Cassel Road, where Joshua's Temple has worshipped.

“Merging pleases God and me because 33 years has tired me out,” Walker said in a release. “However, I am convinced that my successor, the amazingly devout and capable Bryson Sharp, will lead these two unified churches into the future, equipping them to meet the challenges associated with Fort Wayne's urban social-economic development process from a Kingdom perspective.”

