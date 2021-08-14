Saturday, August 14, 2021 1:00 am
County sees dip in COVID cases
Allen resident among 12 dead in state
ROSA SALTER RODRIGUEZ | The Journal Gazette
After several days of substantial increases, the number of new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday by Allen County and Indiana dropped off a bit.
The numbers, however, remain at high levels.
Friday's 187 reported cases in Allen County represented about a 17% drop from the 233 cases reported Thursday.
Thursday marked the first time since Jan. 15 the county health department reported more than 200 cases on a single day and represented a 50% increase from Wednesday.
Indiana's reported 2,721 new cases were down 15% from Thursday's 3,186 cases. Thursday's cases were up 27% from the previous day's report of 2,507 – levels that hadn't been seen since late January when cases were on the downswing.
Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations have been rising, with 1,433 reported Thursday. In District 3 in northeast Indiana counties, including Allen County, 175 people were reported hospitalized.
District 3 had 11% of its 318 intensive care unit beds available – about 33 beds. COVID-19 patients filled 21% of the ICU beds.
The state had 24.7% of 2,423 ICU beds available and 15.5% filled with COVID-19 patients.
Twelve additional Hoosiers, including one Allen County resident, were reported Friday to have died from COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 13,698 confirmed deaths and 430 more deaths of patients with symptoms but without a test result.
Allen County has recorded 703 deaths and 45,110 total cases. The state's total cases Friday stood at 796,733.
Friday's statewide and Allen County's seven-day positivity rate was 9.7%, meaning nearly 1 in 10 tests performed came back positive.
The DeKalb County Health Department on Friday confirmed 95 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths of DeKalb County residents between Aug. 7 and Friday.
At a glance
Eligible fully vaccinated residents by county
Adams: 10,002 (35.6%)
Allen: 164,942 (52.4%)
DeKalb: 14,754 (40.2%)
Huntington: 13,968 (44.5%)
Kosciusko: 26,500 (39.5%)
LaGrange: 7,568 (24.3%)
Noble: 15,614 (38.9%)
Steuben: 13,412 (44.5%)
Wabash: 10,629 (39.4%)
Wells: 9,825 (41.4%)
Whitley: 12,402 (42.8%)
Source: Indiana Department of Health
