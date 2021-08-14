The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, August 14, 2021 1:00 am

    County sees dip in COVID cases

    Allen resident among 12 dead in state

    ROSA SALTER RODRIGUEZ | The Journal Gazette

    After several days of substantial increases, the number of new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday by Allen County and Indiana dropped off a bit.

    The numbers, however, remain at high levels.

    Friday's 187 reported cases in Allen County represented about a 17% drop from the 233 cases reported Thursday.

    Thursday marked the first time since Jan. 15 the county health department reported more than 200 cases on a single day and represented a 50% increase from Wednesday. 

    Indiana's reported 2,721 new cases were down 15% from Thursday's 3,186 cases. Thursday's cases were up 27% from the previous day's report of 2,507 – levels that hadn't been seen since late January when cases were on the downswing.

    Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations have been rising, with 1,433 reported Thursday. In District 3 in northeast Indiana counties, including Allen County, 175 people were reported hospitalized.

    District 3 had 11% of its 318 intensive care unit beds available – about 33 beds. COVID-19 patients filled 21% of the ICU beds.

    The state had 24.7% of 2,423 ICU beds available and 15.5% filled with COVID-19 patients.

    Twelve additional Hoosiers, including one Allen County resident, were reported Friday to have died from COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 13,698 confirmed deaths and 430 more deaths of patients with symptoms but without a test result. 

    Allen County has recorded 703 deaths and 45,110 total cases. The state's total cases Friday stood at 796,733.

    Friday's statewide and Allen County's seven-day positivity rate was 9.7%, meaning nearly 1 in 10 tests performed came back positive.

    The DeKalb County Health Department on Friday confirmed 95 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths of DeKalb County residents between Aug. 7 and Friday.

    rsalter@jg.net

    At a glance

    Eligible fully vaccinated residents by county

    Adams: 10,002 (35.6%)

    Allen: 164,942 (52.4%)

    DeKalb: 14,754 (40.2%)

    Huntington: 13,968 (44.5%)

    Kosciusko: 26,500 (39.5%)

    LaGrange: 7,568 (24.3%)

    Noble: 15,614 (38.9%)

    Steuben: 13,412 (44.5%)

    Wabash: 10,629 (39.4%)

    Wells: 9,825 (41.4%)

    Whitley: 12,402 (42.8%)

    Source: Indiana Department of Health

