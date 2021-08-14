County sees dip in COVID cases

After several days of substantial increases, the number of new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday by Allen County and Indiana dropped off a bit.

The numbers, however, remain at high levels.

Friday's 187 reported cases in Allen County represented about a 17% drop from the 233 cases reported Thursday.

Thursday marked the first time since Jan. 15 the county health department reported more than 200 cases on a single day and represented a 50% increase from Wednesday.

Indiana's reported 2,721 new cases were down 15% from Thursday's 3,186 cases. Thursday's cases were up 27% from the previous day's report of 2,507 – levels that hadn't been seen since late January when cases were on the downswing.

Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations have been rising, with 1,433 reported Thursday. In District 3 in northeast Indiana counties, including Allen County, 175 people were reported hospitalized.

District 3 had 11% of its 318 intensive care unit beds available – about 33 beds. COVID-19 patients filled 21% of the ICU beds.

The state had 24.7% of 2,423 ICU beds available and 15.5% filled with COVID-19 patients.

Twelve additional Hoosiers, including one Allen County resident, were reported Friday to have died from COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 13,698 confirmed deaths and 430 more deaths of patients with symptoms but without a test result.

Allen County has recorded 703 deaths and 45,110 total cases. The state's total cases Friday stood at 796,733.

Friday's statewide and Allen County's seven-day positivity rate was 9.7%, meaning nearly 1 in 10 tests performed came back positive.

The DeKalb County Health Department on Friday confirmed 95 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths of DeKalb County residents between Aug. 7 and Friday.

