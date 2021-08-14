Protection specialist for court adds access

Allen Superior Court is giving victims more ways to access its protection order specialist.

Starting Monday, people can schedule a 15-minute appointment online with the protection order specialist for help completing documents. People have been able to schedule appointments by phone or email since 2019, but John McGauley, court executive, said adding an online scheduling option is about making the specialist more accessible.

“The demand is so great at times, we established the scheduling system to give people better access to her time,” he said.

About 3,500 victims of domestic violence, stalking harassment or a sex offense file protective orders each year in Allen County.

The court hired its first specialist in 2019 to make the process of filing a protective order easier. Hearings on protection orders could be delayed by a week or more because of wrong or missing information.

“Scheduling an appointment will allow the protection order specialist to give more individualized attention to a petitioner while also preventing backlogs or causing a petitioner to feel rushed,” the Allen Superior Court website states.

Scheduling will be available Monday at allensuperiorcourt.us/protectiveorders. People can also schedule an appointment by calling 260-449-3444, by emailing protectiveorder@allensuperiorcourt.us or by visiting the Allen Superior's Small Claims Division, 1 W. Superior St.

Protective order forms can be found on the website or in the small claims office.

