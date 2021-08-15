Children's home amid big expansion project

It sits in the middle of an old-fashioned 33-acre patchwork of farm fields and woods and carries an old-fashioned name: Woodburn Christian Children's Home.

It has an old-fashioned way of helping some of the region's most vulnerable children and teens – integrating them into an existing family. And, it has an old-fashioned way of funding its work – private donations. Although state-licensed to care for children and young people from age 6 to 21, the home accepts no federal or state government funding, said Joe Heins, executive director for about five years.

But now the home, in existence for 49 years, is undergoing a transformation to meet a growing need – while maintaining its time-honored values, Heins said.

The home, in Maumee Township outside Woodburn, is in the midst of a $1.6 million building and program expansion that will increase the number of children that can be accepted from 20 to 30.

Plans include a third home-like residence with 10 bedrooms and a new, nearly 13,000-square-foot learning center that includes a junior-high-school-sized gymnasium – plus room for counseling, tutoring and life-skills activities from cooking to woodworking.

A chapel and offices are also contained in that building, on the home's property near the intersection of Notestine and Husted roads.

A capital campaign to finance the projects was announced in April.

“This expansion is expanding how we care for 21st-century children and expanding the number of children we care for,” Heins said, adding the home started as an outgrowth of the Church of Christ but now is nondenominational Christian.

With the complexities of today's family life, from drug overdoses to poverty, he said, the need is expanding.

Children are privately placed, not through court orders removing them from their homes, Heins said. But all have seen extreme situations – abuse, neglect and trauma.

“Children are coming to us with attachment difficulties, post-traumatic stress, social anxiety. Some have fetal alcohol syndrome or (effects from prenatal) drug abuse, so there is often cognitive impairment as well,” Heins said.

“They come to us in survival mode.”

Some kids, he said, will eat enormous amounts of food for a couple of weeks after arriving because they previously never knew where their next meal was coming from. Some girls, having been sexually abused, sleep in two or three layers of clothing to feel secure.

Many have trust issues – so they act in ways that push other people away. Hygiene problems are common, because kids haven't been in stable situations where habits could be taught.

Residential director Hal Rogers, a former houseparent for 18 years, said it typically takes weeks or months for young people to acclimate. But they do, said Rogers, who with his wife Carol have been guardians to up to 10 youths at a time and “well over a hundred” children during their tenure.

The young residents attend school, typically at a nearby Christian school in Harlan and in the East Allen County Schools. They learn how to eat around a family dinner table, share chores, interact with adults and other children and get involved in exercise and activities that interest them.

A “short-term placement,” Rogers said, is one to two years. Some children, however, will stay 12 or 13 years, if they lack a stable situation to return to.

About half of placements are because a child was living with a grandparent who becomes unable to continue because of age, Heins said.

“It's hard for an 80-year-old grandparent to raise a 16-year-old teenager,” Rogers said, adding the death of parents or guardians is a recurring issue.

Zach Washler is director of individual giving for Lifeline Youth & Family Services and Crosswinds youth and family counseling services in Fort Wayne.

He said the Woodburn home complements other area services for children and youth.

“There are more children and teens than most people realize” in the situations the home addresses, he said.

The young people don't need an overly restrictive living environment, but they benefit from structure and “just need someone to 'love on' them,” Washler said

“I would say overall, that organization has a wonderful ministry and provides a wonderful service and it's absolutely necessary,” he said. “I'm wholeheartedly behind their expansion.”

Washler said he appreciates the group's therapeutic model and “absolutely” believes it is sustainable. “I appreciate their faith ... that leads them to do this,” he said.

Tim Cummins, Woodburn's city treasurer, recalled he used to ride the school bus with kids who lived at the home because he lived nearby. The home is a respected part of the community, he said, and has been a good neighbor.

Area people, businesses and churches have readily supported the home's fundraisers, some of which have been in Woodburn's community center, he said.

“I think there's overall good community sentiment ... when it comes to them.”

Heins said the reaction to the continuing fund drive has brought in around $900,000 and many in-kind donations, such as more than $100,000 in donated steel.

In July, the organization sought and received a special use for the planned expansion from the Allen County Board of Zoning Appeals. A third phase may involve adding on to the existing two residential homes, the board was told, but that won't occur for at least two to three years.

The home is having a groundbreaking on the learning center building Sept. 9 and is hosting its annual hog roast and fundraising auction beginning at 4 p.m. Oct. 16 at Woodlan High School. Last year's auction raised more than $110,000.

Heins said more than 140 churches, 100 businesses and 600 individuals donate to the home. It currently does not have a waiting list, but staff members get calls from people seeking placement for young people every week.

Rogers said he began to work with the organization after being involved with other youth placement facilities because he felt it was more of a mission than a business.

“It's really quite different from other organizations, because it's a family situation (for residents) based on our faith in Christ,” said Rogers, who, like Heins, is an ordained minister. “It's like a family.”

Success looks different for each of the children who “graduate” from the home, Rogers said.

For one resident, success has been enrolling in college at Indiana Tech to study computer science, he said. For others, it might be getting a job in a trade or at a fast-food restaurant. For still others, it might mean living in a group home with other young adults.

Rogers said he feels he's made an impact because many former residents keep in touch with him and his wife. And it's always gratifying when they still call him “Dad” and want him to stay involved in their life.

Recently, Rogers said, one young man asked if Rogers would officiate at his wedding.

“It was an honor to do it,” he said.

