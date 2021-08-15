City Council to consider greater drone regulation

Fort Wayne will likely soon have more areas where drone operators are required to notify city police before flying their machines.

An amendment introduced at the City Council will add several more aerial districts to the drone ordinance that was approved in 2019. Under the ordinance, drone operators don't have to request permission from the police department, but officer Michael Hickman said it is beneficial for public safety to know when drones are being flown in certain areas.

The 2019 ordinance – which refers to drones as unmanned aircraft systems – sets fines ranging from $150 to $500 for people who operate them unsafely or in an aerial district without notifying the police department. The police department rarely fines operators, Hickman said, as it has issued only two citations since the ordinance passed.

Drones vary in size but often weigh around a few pounds. Drones that are used recreationally must weigh less than 55 pounds, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA has other rules, including not flying higher than 400 feet, that are meant to make flying drones safer and prevent costly collisions, according to its website.

The only aerial district defined in the current ordinance as it is now is downtown, which encompasses everything within a 5,500-foot radius of the 100 block of West Main Street. The aerial districts proposed in the amendment are Fort Wayne International Airport, Smith Field Airport, Parkview Hospital Randallia, Dupont Hospital, Lutheran Hospital, and the Army Reserve facility on Nuttman Avenue.

The aerial districts include everything within 2,500 feet of the center of the locations except for the airports. The international airport aerial district encompasses everything within 13,200 feet or 2.5 miles of the air traffic control tower. The Smith Field Airport aerial district is set on a 5,500-foot radius.

“We had been receiving a lot of reports that drones were flying around the hospitals and airports so the main goal behind it is to increase safety around those areas,” said Hickman, an unmanned aircraft system pilot with the Fort Wayne Police Department Air Support Unit.

All of the proposed aerial districts have aircraft flying to or from the locations, except for the Army facility, which Hickman said has “highly sensitive military equipment.”

“Imagine what would happen if a drone collided with a small aircraft operated by a pilot trainee as part of the Sweet Aviation Flight School flying near Smith Field Airport over the schools and housing additions, or restricting the safe descent or ascent of a large airliner taking off or landing from Fort Wayne International Airport with 100 people on board or hindering a medical helicopter trying to land with a critically-injured person on board,” Hickman wrote in a letter to the City Council.

Commercial drone operators must have permits from the Federal Aviation Administration, and all drones are required to be registered with the FAA, even if they are used for recreational purposes. The FAA has its own rules for drone users, which include keeping the drone in the operator's line of sight at all times.

Operators likely won't hear back from the police department after notifying it of plans to fly their drones in aerial districts. Hickman said officers just want to know how long the person will be flying a drone.

Many people use drones to take pictures from high in the sky. Fort Wayne police use drones to help gather evidence and re-create outdoor scenes, such as after a fatal crash.

“They take great pictures. They are a great resource,” said Officer James Rowland, the Air Support Unit's full-time officer. “It's really good to have everyone who is flying one to be educated on them.”

The ordinance saw some pushback from council members when it was approved in 2019. It passed on a 5-2 vote with Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, and former Councilman Michael Barranda opposing the ordinance. Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, abstained.

Council President Paul Ensley, R-1st, wasn't present for the 2019 vote but said the ordinance and amendment seem reasonable.

“Essentially, it adds a layer of local accountability for folks that wish to operate drones, mainly for the purpose, in my opinion, if there's a problem, if something goes wrong, we know who is flying the drones and can be able to use that information should something go wrong,” Ensley said.

One reason Hickman and the Air Support Unit want to bring more awareness to drones is to make the public more comfortable about them.

Hickman said some people are wary of drones because they think they are used to spy on people.

The City Council is expected to discuss and possibly vote on the amendment at its Aug. 24 meeting.

The Air Support Unit wants to educate drone users on how to properly use unmanned aircraft systems. The department is holding its first civilian drone conference this month.

The Air Support Unit is hosting a hobbyist drone conference Aug. 28 at Sweetwater Sound, where people can learn more about local rules, FAA rules, and the Air Support Unit.

“We want people to know drones are being used for good and not for bad,” Hickman said. “Drones are everywhere. They are the up-and-coming technology. It helps us not only keep the public safer, but we can keep our officers safer too.”

