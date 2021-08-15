City's Hispanic culture celebrated

The crowd Saturday at Headwaters Park began to swell by mid-afternoon as guests arrived for the annual Fiesta Fort Wayne celebration.

Some gravitated toward the savory aromas emanating from nearby vendors serving up pupusas, tacos, burritos and more. Others were drawn to tables full to bursting with traditional candies, toys and clothing, as well as the odd key chain or lanyard.

Groups of folkloric dancers treated the ever-growing audience to traditional performances, followed by a lineup of both traditional Latin musicians and modern musical artists.

In between customers, Claudia Chavez, of Fort Wayne's Dulceria Sonrisas, could be seen hustling to refill and reorganize her booth. She said Saturday was her third or fourth time at Fiesta Fort Wayne.

She said she enjoys the event because it's a day devoted entirely to celebrating Hispanic heritage. But it's the customers that keep Chavez coming back year after year.

“Some people tell me, 'I'll see you next year,'” she said. “And here I am.”

Fort Wayne resident Vanessa Alvarez spent time browsing tables stacked with clothing. Saturday was the first time Alvarez, who moved to the area in 2016, had attended Fiesta Fort Wayne. Her sister-in-law was part of a Zumba performance early in the day, she said.

Alvarez said she was impressed by the selection of food vendors, especially many that might not be easy to find.

“It's nice, it brings back a lot of home,” she said.

But Alvarez said her favorite part was probably the booths filled with clothing. She was particularly happy about a pair of tiny huarache sandals the perfect size for her baby's feet.

Northeast Indiana has a continually vibrant Hispanic culture, said Fernando Zapari, the Fiesta Fort Wayne coordinator. Celebrating that heritage, he said, is a tradition that spans more than 40 years. What would eventually become Fiesta Fort Wayne was started by the now-defunct United Hispanic Americans organization, Zapari said, and was taken over more than seven years ago by Fort Wayne's El Mexicano newspaper.

“It's important to celebrate (Hispanic heritage) because we're your neighbors, we're your co-workers. Your kids, my kids, they go to school together,” he said.

Many Hispanic residents also make up a sizable portion of northeast Indiana's essential workforce, assisting in agricultural work, factories, processing plants and the health care industries.

“I think this is a good recognition to say thank you to our Latino brothers and sisters,” Zapari said.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has presented some challenges for this year's celebration, Zapari said. But he praised the effectiveness of the available vaccines and noted that without the shot, he would not have been at Headwaters Park planning and organizing the celebration.

“If you haven't gotten your vaccine, get it so we can continue celebrating these fiestas and festivals and all of these other things,” he said.