Ride honors victims of injustice

Thirty-two lawn signs offered a sobering reminder why motorcyclists gathered Sunday at a southwest Fort Wayne church for an afternoon ride through town and past such landmarks as the Allen County Courthouse and the Allen County Jail.

With each sign prominently featuring a photograph, the placards put a face to deceased men, women and children remembered by JAVA, the local group that advocates for victims of injustice. Those honored included the mother and three children killed June 2 at a house at 2904 Gay St.

JAVA stands for Justice, Accountability and Victims Advocacy.

Amy Davis, a JAVA leader, said the signs were a new addition for the Ride for Justice, a fundraiser in its third year.

“It's a good visual for why we're out here,” she said as participating motorcyclists and car drivers began lining up at Calvary United Methodist Church on Winchester Road.

The route included what Davis described as the city's components of justice – the courthouse, the jail and the prosecutor's office.

“We want those people to remember our loved ones,” she said.

Davis credited Tru Kingz Motorcycle Club for organizing the ride, which ended with a taco bar at Red Moon Event Center in the Marketplace of Canterbury in northeast Fort Wayne.

The advocacy group initiated the relationship with the motorcycle club about three years ago, said Mike Castano, Fort Wayne chapter president.

“It just blossomed from there,” he said.

Rebecca Gibson and her mother, Tina Djurdjevich, participated in the Ride for Justice in memory of Steven Gibson, their brother and son, respectively.

The Marion County coroner this year ruled Steven Gibson's death a homicide. He died Sept. 2 at age 28 from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, but the injury wasn't immediately fatal. Officials have said he was taken to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne on Aug. 13, 2020, and he was flown days later via air ambulance to an Indianapolis hospital for advanced care.

His sister and mother made sure he wasn't alone in the hospital, which for them meant weeks away from home. The experience motivated them to establish the Steven Gibson Foundation, which supports traveling and lodging expenses for families in similar situations, they said.

The foundation's website, www.stevengibsonfoundation.org, also has information about a partnership with the American Red Cross.

Steven Gibson's family said he received at least three dozen pints of blood during his treatments.

The Ride for Justice was an apt way to spread the word about him and the foundation, his sister and mother said, explaining he owned a Harley-Davidson.

“He would have loved this,” Djurdjevich said.

asloboda@jg.net