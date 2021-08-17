Fort Wayne/Allen County

Cancer Services cancels annual Dinner

Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana has canceled its annual Tribute Dinner, scheduled for Sept. 1 at the Mirro Center for Research and Innovation.

Parkview announced the Mirro Center is closing because of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases. After carefully weighing all options, Cancer Services made the difficult decision to cancel the Tribute Dinner, a news release said.

The event funds Cancer Services' mission and serves as the community's opportunity to honor people touched by cancer and pay tribute to those who have died from cancer.

Historical Society to honor husband, wife

The African/African American Historical Society will pay tribute Saturday to Harold and Hana Stith, a husband-and-wife team who helped establish The Historical Society of the African/African American Museum in February 2000.

The couple will be honored by the unveiling of the Harold and Hana Stith Memorial Park Way at 1 p.m. at Calhoun and Douglas streets. Participants will proceed in a celebratory march from Douglas and Calhoun, crossing Lafayette Street arriving at Hanna and Douglas streets.

The museum has been closed to the public throughout the coronavirus pandemic. The museum board plans to restore the museum to its original value. Membership can be purchased on site for $60.

For more information, call Condra Ridley at 260-580-0749.

JG seeks help with Sept. 11 coverage

The Journal Gazette is looking for area residents who traveled to New York to help with that city's recovery efforts after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists attacks.

Contact Metro Editor Jim Chapman at 260-461-8366 or jchapman@jg.net.

– Journal Gazette