County won't accept opioid deal

The Allen County Commissioners on Monday continued opting out of a $507 million multistate settlement with drugmakers and distributors for costs incurred during the opioid epidemic.

The three commissioners, all Republicans, decided not to change course after Laura Maser, a county attorney, said details of the settlement remain vague and the county would likely recoup more money by not rejoining the settlement.

“Nothing made it more favorable to opt back in,” she said.

Municipalities that opted out had 60 days to rejoin the suit, making the county's deadline Wednesday. The commissioners opted out June 18.

The commissioners continued their Aug. 6 meeting at 9 a.m. Monday to consider the idea, but they took no vote because continuing their existing stance did not require one.

Maser said she consulted with attorneys handling the county's case, Crueger Dickinson of Milwaukee in making her recommendation. She said the firm is handling cases from many municipalities.

The county does not have a proposed dollar figure that would compensate the county for expenses, she said. They were incurred primarily by the criminal justice system – courts and the sheriff's department – and the county health department.

Maser said sticking with its own lawsuit also allows the county to continue suing entities not in the state's lawsuit and enables the county to file additional lawsuits.

In the settlement, local governments are to receive payouts based on population, but 85% of those funds will ultimately go back to the state which can decide how the money will be distributed, according to a law passed in April.

The population on which a settlement amount would be based, Maser said, would include only those living in unincorporated Allen County, even though the county bore expenses, such as court and jail costs, incurred by residents of Fort Wayne and other municipalities in the county.

Fort Wayne also opted out of the settlement, and so have many other Indiana counties and cities, Maser said.

Fort Wayne and Allen County both filed lawsuits in 2018 alleging the pharmaceutical industry misrepresented the addictive nature of opioid painkillers, including those under the brand names OxyContin, Vicodin and Opana.

Indiana's $507 million share of the settlement was announced July 21.

rsalter@jg.net