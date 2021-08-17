COVID cases in schools on rise

Statewide, the number of coronavirus cases in students quadrupled last week, according to Indiana Department of Health statistics released Monday.

The state reported 1,452 students – plus 80 teachers and 18 staff members – received positive test results. The previous week's student count stood at 350, and the week before that, the student count was only a tenth of that.

Part of the increase might be because of when schools resumed classes last week for the academic year. Some cases reported last week could be earlier cases that were delayed in reporting.

Many Hoosier schools started classes without mask mandates, but several in central Indiana have reinstituted them in recent days.

Students under age 12 are not yet approved to receive COVID-19 vaccination.

Locally, East Allen County Schools, along with Northwest Allen County and Southwest Allen County schools, are not requiring masks, although NACS Superintendent Chris Himsel wrote parents Sunday, urging them to have their children wear the facial coverings while at school.

Fort Wayne Community Schools started classes Monday with a masking requirement for students, teachers and staff, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated.

Four Allen County schools, including one private school, had students or staff that reported cases last week.

East Allen County's New Haven Junior-Senior High School reported two student cases and one staff case, and Leo Junior-Senior High School had three new student cases.

Southwest Allen County Schools had two new cases at Homestead High School, and Bishop Dwenger High School reported one new student case.

Indiana reported 1,902 new cases of coronavirus Monday, pushing the total cases to 803,403 and the seven-day positivity rate to 10.2%.

The positivity rate measures the percentage of all coronavirus tests that show positive results.

The state's new cases have decreased slightly from the more than 2,000 reported multiple days last week.

New cases in the county stand at 136, bringing the total to 45,594. Officials didn't report any new deaths, leaving the total at 703.

In Indiana, 13,714 deaths have been confirmed as having been caused by coronavirus, and 430 deaths have been labeled as probable, which is based on patients having symptoms but not being tested.

People under 20 now make up 15.9% of the state's cases and 14.9% of the county's cases, according to the state health department.

Ashley Sloboda of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.

