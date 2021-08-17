Parkview revamping plans for southwest campus

Parkview Health today announced it is revamping plans for an expanded presence in southwest Fort Wayne.

A planned medical campus at Illinois Road and Glencarin Boulevard now known as Parkview Inverness will be renamed Parkview Southwest once construction is completed. The new facilities will include specialists' care and a 24-hour emergency department.

Parkview also reevaluated what was being housed at its ambulatory surgery center on Carnegie Boulevard. That center is being remodeled and renamed as Parkview Southwest Surgery Center.

Also, an existing medical office building at the roundabout of Glencarin and Carnegie will be remodeled to become Parkview Southwest Women's and Children's Health Center.

A primary care center opened last fall at Illinois and Glencarin will continue at that location, officials said.

