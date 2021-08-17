Survey finds conservatives favor local news

Local news rates more favorably than national news among readers and viewers who responded to a survey seeking input from those who identify as conservative.

Fox News received the most mentions for trustworthiness, while viewers were most skeptical of CNN. Participants also perceived many wire services, such as Associated Press, as lacking balance in stories.

Those were among highlights of a report released Monday based on the Re-Engaging the Right survey this spring. The Journal Gazette was one of 27 U.S. media organizations, including TV and radio stations, that participated in the academic research project by writing about it and sharing the online survey link.

The Center for Media Engagement at the University of Texas at Austin partnered with the nonprofit Trusting News. The organization is funded by the Reynolds Journalism Institute, the American Press Institute, Democracy Fund and the Knight Foundation.

A Gallup survey last year suggested 73% of Democrats trust the media a “fair amount” or more but just 10% of Republicans responded that way, Trusting News said this year.

The Re-Engaging the Right survey launched in March and yielded 3,467 responses from individuals who consider themselves conservative or right-leaning. Participating media then conducted in-depth, recorded interviews, generally ranging from 50 to 60 minutes, with three to five survey responders from their area.

Overall, many participants expressed concerns that the news media stereotype conservatives and those with right-leaning views as having the same views. They suggested journalists include a greater variety of these voices in stories.

Participants stressed that “bias is a complicated notion” that includes the stories journalists cover or don't cover, how journalists ask questions and what they inferred were journalists' attitudes toward the issues in their stories,” a summary of key findings said.

For local news, 41.4% of survey participants reported they trusted a local TV station affiliate the most, which is 13.7 percentage points more than those who distrusted a local TV station affiliate the most (27.7%).

A total of 36.6% of participants distrusted a local newspaper the most, which is 11.7 percentage points more than those who trusted a local newspaper the most (24.9%). The researchers said the findings suggest that survey respondents overall have greater trust in local TV news than local newspapers.

Multiple interview participants said they felt media portrayals of conservatives seem to rely on narrow or extreme stereotypes, which they felt assume conservatives are racist, uneducated, unkind, or only care about money.

The Journal Gazette conducted four in-depth interviews via Zoom with survey respondents, who earned a $25 gift card directly from the researchers for their extra time.

Two of The Journal Gazette's four interviews, including one with a 36-year-old Fort Wayne man, were conducted by metro editor Jim Chapman. Labels and assumptions about extreme views were among the man's concerns.

“I feel the media simply takes conservatives at face value and if (conservatives) do not agree with a certain issue or what is popular, they're automatically labeled as hateful or discriminatory or a lot of nasty words when we're not allowed to simply be different because it goes against the norm,” he said.

“There's no hate or ill will involved. But right off the bat, it seems the media paints conservatives as extremists and granted, yes, there are would-be extremists considered (to be on the) conservative side, but it's the smallest population of what a true conservative would be and I really don't want to be associated with that group.”

“In reality, it's actually fairly even split on somebody who is liberal, more conservative, somebody who is in the middle,” the man said. “But too often, you're either black or you're white. There's no in between.”

Although females represent 51% of U.S. adults using the internet, the research report said, 71% of respondents to the online survey were male; 64% were 50 and older while 87.8% were white.

The online survey drew responses only from individuals who saw notices with links to the survey provided by media partners. The report did not include a margin of error because the results do not generalize to all conservatives or right-leaning Americans.

To understand how survey participants perceived themselves politically, individuals were asked to rate how well eight terms applied to them. They could choose “not at all,” “neutral,” or “a lot.” The terms that received the most ratings of “a lot” were conservative (82.2%), patriot (73.2%), and traditional (66.9%). This finding highlights that journalists should be cautious in what labels they use in stories, the researchers said.

When asked to name the news source they use the most – which could be local or national – there was little consistency. Fox News was the most common answer, but less than a third (29.0%) of participants chose it. Local newspapers (10.3%) were the next most frequent news source, followed by local TV (6.6%) and the Wall Street Journal (5.5%).

Trusting News, in a news release Monday, said it believes “local news can play an especially important role in bridging conversations across political divides.”

A research associate with the University of Texas said in early May that 248 Fort Wayne area readers completed the survey during the six weeks it was available. Responses in other markets ranged from as few as 10 to 793.

lisagreen@jg.net