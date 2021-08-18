Fort Wayne/Allen County

Parking lot added near Promenade

An additional public parking lot is open near Promenade Park, Fort Wayne's Community Development Division announced Tuesday.

In 2020, the city acquired the former Rescue Mission building through the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission. The building has been demolished, and the temporary parking lot at 301 West Superior St. has been created to respond to an immediate need for more parking.

The Superior Street lot provides 80 new spaces of public parking. Fees will apply from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. During those hours, guests will pay $5 for up to four hours and $8 for four to eight. There is no overnight parking. The lot is free on evenings and weekends.

This new lot comes in addition to the recent completion of the Civic Garage expansion, which added 225 parking spaces downtown.

Virtual meeting to cover vaccines

A virtual Ask the Experts session is set for 7 p.m. Aug. 25 about the importance of vaccinations, according to a news release.

Hosted by MDwise, the panel will feature Signe Maria Finnell of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration; Tony GiaQuinta, past president of the Indiana chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and pediatrician with Parkview Physicians Group; Christina Tatara, family medicine physician with Lutheran Health Network; and Torriaun Everett of MDwise.

Terra Brantley, Urban League president, will moderate.

Go to www.mdwise.org/BackOnTrack to watch.

– Journal Gazette