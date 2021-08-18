Florida Governor DeSantis visits Fort Wayne

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made a stop in Fort Wayne to talk with local business leaders and elected officials.

DeSantis traveled to Fort Wayne Tuesday prior to the speaking at the National Fraternal Order of Police Expo in Indianapolis. The meeting was in a private dining area at Umi Fort Wayne where fewer than 25 Republicans attended, said Steve Shine, Allen County GOP chairman.

The meeting that lasted more than an hour gave the group a chance to ask questions about DeSantis’ view on national issues. Some of the topics he spoke about included COVID-19, Afghanistan, support for police and law enforcement and the importance of Republican philosophies being represented in the 2022 midterm elections, Shine said.

"He was very cordial, very congenial, and a person who seemed to have a much more easy-going personality than the national media tries to portray him," Shine said. "He was warm and embracing, in fact."

The meeting was set up by State Rep. Bob Morris and Brian Bauer, president of IU Health Fort Wayne. Morris reached out to State Rep. Chris Jeter, who served with DeSantis in Iraq, Shine said.

Among those in attendance were Tom Kelley of Kelley Automotive; Mark Deister of Deister Machine; Bill Bean of Hanning & Bean; Mark Hagerman of The Hagerman Group; David McComb of D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes; City Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd; Troy Hershberger, deputy chief of the Allen County Sheriff's Department and candidate for sheriff; former State Sen. David Long; State Rep. Chris Judy; Wells County Commissioner Mike Vanover; Bauer, and Shine.

"He is truly a believer in the American dream," Shine said. "It was reassuring to know there are leaders of that caliber who are possible presidential contenders."

Allen County GOP has more national names visiting Fort Wayne with planned visits from Sen. Rick Scott of Florida on Oct. 8 and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on April 26, 2022.

