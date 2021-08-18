Parkview expanding reach

Parkview Health is revamping plans for an expanded presence in southwest Fort Wayne that will create more than 160 health care jobs.

A planned medical campus with a major new outpatient services building at Illinois Road and Glencarin Boulevard, now known as Parkview Inverness, will be renamed Parkview Southwest once construction is completed, health care officials said Tuesday.

Residents might know the site as the former location of a Bandidos Mexican restaurant.

The facilities will include specialist care and a 24-hour emergency department.

Parkview also reevaluated what was being housed at its ambulatory surgery center on Carnegie Boulevard. That center is being remodeled and renamed Parkview Southwest Surgery Center. The original plan was to include additional surgery space in the new building.

Also, an existing medical office building at the roundabout of Glencarin and Carnegie will be remodeled to become Parkview Southwest Women's and Children's Health Center. A primary care center opened last fall at Illinois and Glencarin will continue at that location, Parkview officials said.

John Bowen, president of Parkview Regional Medical Center and Affiliates, said discussions with physicians the last 18 months and a pandemic-related “pause in construction” led to refocusing on how care was being delivered in southwest Fort Wayne.

The intent is to make more types of care more convenient to patients in the fast-growing residential area, he said.

“With Parkview Southwest, we really needed a campus plan, and we're trying to take a long-term view as well,” he said.

Parkview is not looking to replicate the sprawling Parkview Regional Medical Center campus on Fort Wayne's north side, Bowen said.

But the health system intends to deliver more services that might have previously required a hospital setting or an overnight stay on an outpatient basis.

The new facilities will offer “very comprehensive services,” Bowen said. “Parkview Southwest will allow us to deliver multiple levels of outpatient care in a more efficient manner, offering 'hospital-like' service without a hospital.”

The expanded services are similar to those Indiana University Health Fort Wayne announced last week for a site on Dicke Road and another southwest Fort Wayne location. But Bowen said competition did not drive Parkview's plan.

“We are trying to structure our services basically (to meet) needs in our community, and we're focused on that,” he said.

Brian Bauer, president of IU Health Fort Wayne, said Tuesday any additional options will improve health in the region and state.

“We are always happy to see access to care expanding in our community,” he said in a statement.

Parkview previously planned to construct a four-story specialty outpatient center at the southeast corner of Illinois and Glencarin. That has been trimmed to three floors and 98,100 square feet.

The first floor will include an emergency room and lab and imaging services for completing common tests. The second and third floors will house specialists' practices and clinics, including Parkview Physicians Group surgeons and specialists and Parkview Neurosciences.

Services offered by Parkview Cancer Institute, Parkview Heart Institute and Orthopedics Northeast, also known as ONE, will also be on those floors.

Parkview's existing ambulatory surgery center will get more surgery and procedure rooms in its expansion and remodeling.

The Parkview Southwest Women's and Children's Health Center will include Parkview-affiliated obstetrician/gynecologist practices, a pelvic health clinic, women's imaging facilities and general and specialty clinics for children.

Fifteen new doctors and advanced care providers are expected to be added, in addition to 160 positions in clinical and nonclinical care, hospital officials said.

Physicians and medical workers are expected to either move to the new locations' facilities or schedule time there, Bowen said.

Site work is beginning this month, with construction starting in the fall. Construction is expected to be complete in 2023.

Bowen could not provide a cost figure for the projects, and none was provided when Parkview sought approval of the project from the Fort Wayne Plan Commission in December 2019.

Lutheran Health Network Tuesday issued a statement focusing on its current projects, including the $120-million Lutheran Downtown Hospital and the $45 million Maple Heights Behavioral Health Hospital. Both are under construction.

A 99,000-square-foot medically integrated fitness facility is scheduled to open this fall on the Dupont Hospital campus on the north side of Fort Wayne.

