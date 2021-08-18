Vaccinated Henry tests positive for virus

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry tested positive Tuesday for COVID-19.

Henry, who is fully vaccinated, said he'll work from home and communicate daily with the deputy mayor's office and city division heads.

“I am very grateful to have been vaccinated, as my symptoms are mild,” Henry said on Twitter.

Henry is one of at least three local elected officials who have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began last year, joining New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael and Fort Wayne City Councilman Tom Freistroffer.

Henry's announcement came the same day the Indiana Department of Health announced 2,726 additional state residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 29 more patients have died from the virus.

That brings the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus to 806,094. To date, 13,743 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, and another 430 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, state health officials said.

In Allen County, 158 more residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 45,752 cases. Three more county residents have died, brining the number of deaths to 706 Tuesday.

