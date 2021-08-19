Canopy for Bass station gets OK

A contested gas station and convenience store at 6819 Bass Road in Aboite Township got a needed go-ahead for a canopy from the Allen County Board of Zoning Appeals on Wednesday.

The gas station was granted a development standards variance for the canopy, which otherwise would not be permitted directly between a building and a residential district.

The applicant, Karnail Singh, received a rezoning of the property from single-family residential to general commercial from the Allen County Plan Commission. That vote came last week.

A staff report by the Department of Planning Services says the rezoning would not be consistent with Allen County's comprehensive plan.

It advocates for adjacent growth, but the gas station's land remains surrounded by residential zoning, the report said.

Several neighbors Wednesday again objected to the gas station plan on the grounds it would add traffic and endanger pedestrians, including children crossing busy and rapidly developing Bass Road.

Neighbors also objected to the visual impact of the canopy and its lighting and raised environmental concerns and concerns that the project would decrease property values.

The vote is believed to have been unanimous in favor of the variance, but the board staff Wednesday afternoon was unsure of the vote of one member, citizen member David Bailey, whose mask obscured his vote.

