Henry says wife also positive for COVID-19

Mayor Tom Henry said Wednesday his wife, Cindy, has also tested positive for COVID-19.

This comes after Tuesday's announcement of the mayor's positive test for the virus.

The Henrys are both fully vaccinated and experiencing mild symptoms, Henry's office said.

“We both will remain isolated at home and encourage everyone to please get vaccinated,” Henry said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The couple are working from home, and the mayor continues to be in regular communication with the deputy mayor's office and city division heads, his office said.

Breakthrough cases in which fully vaccinated people test positive for COVID-19 are expected since no vaccine is 100% effective, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, the CDC has said there is evidence that vaccination may make coronavirus-related illnesses less severe for those who are fully vaccinated and show symptoms.

