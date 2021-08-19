Manufacturer in New Haven seeks tax breaks

A company in New Haven proposes to add 54 jobs and is seeking tax abatements for a building addition and purchase of new equipment.

Sanko Gosei Technologies USA, 6509 Moeller Road, had its 24.6-acre property declared an economic revitalization area by New Haven City Council on Aug. 3 and is seeking a tax abatement through 2033.

In application documents, the company says its current facility was built in 1976 and needs updating to maintain competitiveness and growth that would improve Sanko's position in its industry.

The company makes components used in automotive manufacturing.

Sanko Gosei says it plans to expand its building with four shipping docks and additional manufacturing, assembly and office space. Additionally, a 35-ton crane structure is planned.

The improvements will cost $5.2 million.

The new equipment is described as 10 new injection molding machines and associated equipment including robots and chillers and the crane for a cost of $4.9 million.

The total investment is $10.1 million, the application says.

The new jobs will pay a total of $1.5 million, while the company will also retain 217 existing jobs paying a total of $7.5 million.

Fifty of the new jobs are in direct and indirect labor, with three in production management and one in sales and administrative work. Salaries range from $26,000 to $80,000.

All jobs will be full time and include paid vacation and holidays, a pension plan and life, health, dental and vision insurance.

Sanko Gosei plans to start installing equipment in October and be finished by September 2022. Building work was scheduled to have begun Aug. 1 and be finished in April.

The tax abatements will save the company $168,560 on business personal property taxes on equipment and $687,464 in real estate taxes for a total of $856,024.

With the abatements, the company will pay $701,352 in real estate taxes and $289,483 in business personal property taxes on equipment for $990,835.

A public hearing on the abatements will take place at 7 p.m. Sept. 7 at City Hall, 815 E. Lincoln Highway, New Haven.

