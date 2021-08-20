Fort Wayne/Allen County

Hometown tourist event scheduled for Sept. 12

Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown will return Sept. 12 and feature 19 attractions and museums for people to tour for free. Participants can pick up a passport that allows free admission into the sites at Kroger stores, Old National Bank or print one online at visitfortwayne.com/BeATourist.

Attractions include: African/African-American Historical Society and Museum (must make appointment in advance), Allen County Courthouse (from noon to 4 p.m.), Allen County Public Library, Memorial Coliseum, Artlink, Diocesan Museum, Embassy Theatre, First Presbyterian Church, Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory (from noon to 4 p.m.), Freemasons Hall, History Center, The Landing, Lincoln Tower, Little River Wetlands – Monarch Festival, The Old Fort, Riverfront Fort Wayne – Promenade Park, Science Central (must have timed tickets), Trinity English Lutheran Church and Visit Fort Wayne Visitors Center. Ticket information available at visitfortwayne.com.

Electronic recycling drive-thru collection set

General Motors will have a drive-thru Electronic Recycling Day from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at its Fort Wayne Assembly facility, 12200 Lafayette Center Road. The event was rescheduled from the original date of July 29.

The following items will be accepted for recycling at no charge:

• Electronics including computers, laptops, monitors, printers, keyboards, mice, cable/satellite boxes, modems, stereo components, DVD players, speakers and small household appliances.

• Light bulbs – CFLs, LEDs, 4-foot and 8-foot fluorescent bulbs.

• Small batteries – AAA, AA, C, D, & 9 volt.

• Small scrap metal items (no scrap items with refrigerant).

There is an additional cost for TVs and monitors:

• $2 – all sizes of flat-screen computer monitors.

• $20 – TVs and cathode ray tube monitors 29 inches and smaller.

• $30 – TVs and CRT monitors 30 inches and larger.

– Journal Gazette