E. Dupont Road shopping center approved

Plans for a shopping center along the fast-growing East Dupont Road corridor got the go-ahead Thursday from the Allen County Plan Commission.

The new shopping center will be on the south side of the 4900-5300 blocks of East Dupont/Indiana 1 and the north side of the 9800 to 10000 blocks of North Clinton Street in St. Joseph Township.

Part of the 27.8 acres has been zoned for and occupied for years by a manufactured home park, but that will be removed, plan commission members were told.

The rest of the land has been zoned agricultural-estates and used for a single-family home.

Plan commission members approved a rezoning to shopping center and a primary development plan that shows a big-box store and seven smaller outlots.

No tenants were disclosed. The site is north of Wood Creek and south of The Village at Oak Crossing, which are primarily residential areas.

The shopping center plan shows access from East Dupont and North Clinton and an interconnection to the west via Pleasant Valley Drive. Two private streets in a remaining mobile home park will not connect.

The planning staff has recommended, but cannot require, an easement from Wood Creek to the property to the east, so that property won't be limited to right-in, right-out access.

The applicants, Oak Creek Estates Inc. and CJ Mediterra LLC represented by Hugh Johnston, proposed no departures from development standards. Construction plans on all the lots will be reviewed by the staff and may require further hearings by the Allen County Board of Zoning Appeals.

The votes to approve the rezoning and the primary development plan were unanimous.

In other business, the plan commission:

• Unanimously approved a rezoning from agriculture to single-family residential and a primary development plan for Ashlar Pointe. Proposed by Ashlar Pointe Development LLC of Fort Wayne, the 97-lot single-family-home development is on 37.2 acres on the east side of the 3700 to 3900 blocks of Becker Road in Maumee Township outside Woodburn.

Ashlar Pointe's representative is Tony Reincke, also a principal in Granite Ridge Builders of Fort Wayne.

Commission members John Henry, township trustees representative, and James Wolff, Purdue Extension representative, noted the development was in a rural area. Wolff said it qualified as prime agricultural land, urged for preservation by the county's comprehensive plan.

But the development was also adjacent to another housing development, which qualified it for approval, he said.

He added the project is one where “there are arguments on both sides for this.”

Wolff and Henry joined the other plan commissioners in unanimously approving the plan.

• Approved a primary development plan for a contested gas station at 6819 Bass Road in Aboite Township proposed by Karnail Singh.

The proposal was held from a previous meeting to await a ruling on a development standards variance by the zoning appeals board, which approved the variance Wednesday.

Plan commission member Nelson Peters, a county commissioner, abstained. He said that was because he must vote as commissioner on the project's rezoning.

• Announced that longtime Department of Planning Services Executive Director Kimberly R. Bowman is retiring at the end of next week and her last day is today.

Ben Rousel, deputy land use director, will be interim executive director and alternate hearing officer, until her successor is named. The department is interviewing candidates.

