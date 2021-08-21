State cases push past 4,000

Indiana health officials Friday reported 4,120 new cases of COVID-19 – and that about 62,000 doses of vaccines were tossed out in recent months as the number of Hoosiers seeking shots fell drastically.

The state's daily new cases have not topped 4,000 since Jan. 14, when cases were on the downswing. The new cases bring the state's total to 817,249. Fourteen new deaths were reported, bringing the state's total to 13,797, plus 740 probable deaths based on symptoms in patients without a positive test.

State officials said the discarded vaccines are a small portion of the 6 million vaccine shots that have been given in Indiana since they first became available in December. But the discards are a sign of the struggle that officials face in raising the state's vaccination rate.

Indiana has 3,038,067 fully vaccinated people, the health department reported Friday. That is about 45.2% of the population.

The state health department said vaccine doses can go unused from reaching their expiration date or a vial breaking. The department said it was continuing to encourage those giving shots to use soon-to-expire vaccines first to minimize waste.

States across the country have been trying to salvage expiring shots amid the summer surge in infections tied to the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.

Indiana recently ranked as the 16th-lowest fully vaccinated rate among the states, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control.

Indiana's vaccination rate has fallen from about 50,000 a day in April to about 10,000 a day in recent weeks. On Thursday, 5,803 new people were reported fully vaccinated, with 12,422 doses administered.

Allen County has 167,204 fully vaccinated residents, or 53.1% of the eligible population age 12 and over.

The county health department orders its shots weekly from the state health department, said Megan Hubartt, department spokeswoman, in an email. The department “works through each order as quickly as possible to avoid wasting vaccine,” she said.

The county reported 226 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Friday, bringing the total cases to 46,483 with 710 deaths.

DeKalb County on Friday reported 103 new cases of COVID-19 and one death between Aug. 14 and Friday.

The county's totals are 4,908 cases and 81 deaths.

DeKalb health officials reported that 27 of the new cases, more than 25%, were in people age 20 and younger – 14 in those age 10 and younger and 13 in those 11 to 20.

Those younger than 12 are not eligible to receive vaccines.

Meanwhile, the state health department reported Indiana hospitals were treating 1,654 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday – quadruple the number from mid-July.

District 3 – which includes 12 northeastern Indiana counties including Allen County – reported 13.5% of its 331 intensive care beds were available Friday.

That's about 45 beds.

Just under one in four of District 3's intensive care beds were reported filled with COVID-19 patients on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.