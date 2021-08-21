Syringe program gets 2 additional years in county

Allen County's syringe services program will be around for at least two more years after receiving unanimous support from county commissioners Friday.

The county has had the anonymous Syringe Services Program since 2016 in which it gives drug addicts unused needles in exchange for used syringes. It also provides wrap-around services including free addiction counseling, education and a connection to health insurance for participants.

Commissioner Nelson Peters, who voted against the program's creation in 2016, asked how many syringes the county actually gets back. Mindy Waldron, administrator of the Allen County Department of Health, said the program tries for a one-for-one exchange when handing out syringes, but it doesn't always work out.

Participating counties have varying rates of how many syringes they receive back compared to how many they give out. Allen County has the highest rates in the state with weekly rates ranging from 93% to 98%. The state average is 81%, the Indiana Department of Health stated.

The program is about preventing disease, Waldron said, instead of enabling drug users. But it is also about connecting drug addicts with resources to end their addictions when they are ready.

Not every participant is interested in recovery, Waldron said, but the staff builds trust with participants over time that can empower them to ask for help.

Each time the spread of disease is prevented or an addict enters recovery, it ultimately saves the government and taxpayers money, Waldron said.

Even when the program connects a person to recovery services, the health department has no access to the person's records to see if they followed through with treatment. Waldron spoke of one person who returned to the program to offer to help out after recovering and earning a two-year degree.

“Even if it's one person, that could be hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Waldron said. “So even if we don't know the rest, it's worth that.”

Fort Wayne Police Department Capt. Kevin Hunter was also at the meeting in support to ask commissioners to extend the program. He said the opioid crisis hasn't gone away.

Fort Wayne had a record number of overdoses last year with 1,243 non-fatal overdoses and 145 dying of overdose. Hunter said the city is already on track to break those records once again this year. The amount of overdoses through the first half of this year is 16% higher than the first half of 2020.

Another record Fort Wayne police have seen broken is the amount of fentanyl they have seized. The record was previously 1,500 grams in 2017. The department has seized 4,200 grams so far this year.

Hunter said that is alarming considering that it only takes 2 milligrams of fentanyl to kill someone.

Another concern Peters asked about was if there are still problems with needles being littered around town. The health department used to receive calls at least weekly, but Waldron said it hasn't received a call to pick up needles since 2017.

Hunter said the police department has gotten significantly fewer calls to pick up discarded syringes as well.

Peters brought up how Scott County, the first county to have a syringe program in the state because of its disease rates, has ended the program there. Waldron explained that she thinks it was a situation of newly elected officials thinking the program was about enabling addicts instead of preventing the spread of disease.

Commissioner Therese Brown, R-2nd, said she appreciates the program and the importance it holds for trust.

“Privacy is extremely important and making sure trust is integrated in the whole process because without that people aren't going to feel comfortable to come forward and get help,” she said.

