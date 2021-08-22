Local museum founders honored

As the city of Fort Wayne hustled around them, an intimate group of residents gathered on Douglas Street on Saturday to honor a pair who were larger than life to those who knew them.

The stretch of Douglas Street from Calhoun to Hanna streets was dedicated “Harold & Hana Stith Memorial Parkway” on Saturday to recognize the founders of the African/African-American Historical Society and Museum at 436 E. Douglas St.

Hana Stith was one of Fort Wayne Community Schools’ first Black public school teachers. Harold, a former Army master sergeant and professional boxer, was the first Black man in Fort Wayne to become a licensed plumber.

“Hana was small but mighty, and if she had an opinion about something, you were going to hear it,” FWCS Deputy Superintendent Debra Faye Williams-Robbins said, adding that it was people like Hana Stith who paved the way for herself and former Superintendent Wendy Robinson, who retired last year.

“One thing I knew about Hana is she didn’t always have to agree with you, but if she knew you were heading in the right direction, that you were being positive in helping to support women, children, African Americans, she was 100% behind you and pushing you to do the right thing,” Williams-Robbins said.

Throughout her life, Hana Stith served on the city’s Fair Housing Board and Metropolitan Human Relations Commission, as well as the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission and the board of the local chapter of the NAACP.

Harold Stith died in 2009 at 87 years old. Hana Stith died in 2018 at the age of 90.

The Stiths poured their hearts into the museum, which opened in 2000, said Robin Stith, Hana and Harold’s daughter.

“My dad did all of the construction work inside – he was a plumbing and heating contractor, so he did all the stuff that the building needed, and my mom put all the stuff inside,” she said.

Items and mementos that Hana Stith had saved throughout her life became the museum’s initial exhibits, Robin said.

Robin, who lives in Columbus, Ohio, returned to Fort Wayne for Saturday’s dedication ceremony and shared memories of a childhood on East Douglas Street, across from the building that would eventually house her parents’ beloved museum. The house is gone, but the large tree that stood in the front yard remains.

The house was Hana and Harold’s beginning, Robin said. The mortgage payment was $37 a month.

Hana loved Douglas Street for its community of close families and amenities like a doctor’s office, pharmacy and two grocery stores, Robin said. The couple forever had community service in mind, she added, caring not for awards or accolades.

But Hana won them anyway, including a Sagamore of the Wabash in 2005 and an honorary doctorate of humane letters from Saint Francis University. Hana Stith is also a recipient of the NAACP Marjorie Wickliffe Award and was named The Journal Gazette’s Citizen of the Year for 2006.

“My mother always said that Douglas Street were the best years of her life and now they’re tied together for eternity,” Robin Stith said.

City Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, said he first met Hana Stith after he was elected to the FWCS board in 2002.

“What a dynamic couple that they were and outstanding people,” Paddock said, noting that one of the first things he and Hana worked on was hiring Robinson.

Saturday’s dedication has significance, Williams-Robbins said, because there is value in remembering pillars of the community who have come and gone.

“I was listening to somebody last night talking about how we are all two generations away from being forgotten,” she said. “What we’re doing here today keeps that from happening with Hana Stith and her husband.”

Chief Condra Ridley, a board member of the African/African Historical Society and Museum, described Hana and Harold Stith as “impeccable” community leaders whose example all should strive to follow.

“We can take a page out of their playbook and figure out what we can do and get in where we fit in,” she said. “I would love for all of you to come visit the African-American Museum. We are in a revitalization phase and we need you to bring your history, we need you to preserve it and promote this.”