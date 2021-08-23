Railroad event chugs right along

Clad in a Thomas the Tank Engine shirt, 3-year-old Ivan Steingass on Sunday climbed about a dozen steps alongside his mother and three siblings for a peek inside the historic steam locomotive No. 765.

“Ivan's fascinated with everything trains,” said his mother, Tammy Steingass of Paulding.

While the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society's open house appealed especially to the toddler, the annual event also marked the first opportunity his sisters and brother – Lilly, 10, Viktor, 8, and Emma, 7 – could appreciate the large size of trains, Steingass said. She noted her children had never seen such vehicles up close.

Chris Homco, the society's membership manager, understands the attraction, which brought visitors from such faraway places as upstate New York and San Francisco.

The nearly 16-foot tall, 404-ton locomotive is like having a living, breathing dinosaur, Homco said, and people clamor to see it upon learning of its existence.

The society welcomed more than 4,900 people to its rural location near New Haven during the three-day event, Homco said, adding that number was based on tickets sold for the 15- to 20-minute train rides powered by a historic diesel locomotive.

Organizers worked with Allen County health officials and consulted federal public health guidelines when planning the open house, which was replaced last year with a limited capacity event, Homco said.

Precautions for the event's return included cleaning surfaces between train rides and limiting passenger capacity for social distancing purposes. Homco noted the loss of seating wasn't as great as it could have been because the recently refurbished Wabash caboose made its open house debut, increasing the number of passenger cars to three instead of two.

People climbing aboard the Wabash caboose was a great sight, said D.J. DePanicis, project manager for the restoration project.

“It makes the hard work pay off,” he said.

The railroad society privately celebrated another restoration project over the weekend. Saturday marked the first time the diesel locomotive No. 358 was fired up in 11 years, Homco said.

“It's a giant step toward completion,” he said, crediting the achievement to donations and volunteer hours. “It was a big moment for us.”

Next steps include several weeks of testing and adjustments followed by prep work for paint to return the locomotive to its 1957 appearance, the society explained in an Instagram post.

“As soon as we get it finished, it will get right to work,” said W.D. Miller, project manager.

Homco encouraged people to follow the organization on social media to stay informed about its upcoming events, including the Pumpkin Train and the Santa Train. Tickets typically sell out within a day, he said.

As the open house demonstrated, Homco said, there is pent-up demand for the society's annual events.

“We had no idea what to expect,” he said. “We sold out just as quickly as before, pre-pandemic.”

