    Monday, August 23, 2021 11:40 am

    Sutter urges vaccinations, mask-wearing

    ROSA SALTER RODRIGUEZ | The Journal Gazette

    An "alarming increase" in COVID-19 cases in Allen County led the county's top health officer this morning to urge residents to get vaccinated and wear a mask indoors and in schools.

    Mask-wearing should be done regardless of whether a person is vaccinated or not,  Dr. Matthew Sutter, Allen County Department of Health commissioner, said in a statement.

    Sutter's strongest words were directed at school boards, saying they should revise optional masking policies.

    "We strongly recommend school boards adopt universal masking in Allen County K-12 schools," he said.

    He also warned that hospitals "are rapidly filling up with very ill COVID-19 patients.

    "It's critically important we not overwhelm our health-care systems or our health-care workers," the statement said. 

    rsalter@jg.net

