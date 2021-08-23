Sutter urges vaccinations, mask-wearing

An "alarming increase" in COVID-19 cases in Allen County led the county's top health officer this morning to urge residents to get vaccinated and wear a mask indoors and in schools.

Mask-wearing should be done regardless of whether a person is vaccinated or not, Dr. Matthew Sutter, Allen County Department of Health commissioner, said in a statement.

Sutter's strongest words were directed at school boards, saying they should revise optional masking policies.

"We strongly recommend school boards adopt universal masking in Allen County K-12 schools," he said.

He also warned that hospitals "are rapidly filling up with very ill COVID-19 patients.

"It's critically important we not overwhelm our health-care systems or our health-care workers," the statement said.

