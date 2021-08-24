75% at Purdue have shots

Nearly 85% of Purdue University students living in residence halls on the West Lafayette campus say they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the school says.

Overall, 75% of students, faculty and staff associated with the West Lafayette campus – 40,496 – submitted proof of full vaccination just days before classes began Monday. Of those, school officials said 84% of students living in residence halls reported being fully vaccinated – about the same proportion reported by Purdue's athletes, according to data as of Aug. 17.

Of Purdue's faculty, 86% have shown proof of full vaccination, the Journal & Courier reported.

Masks are required inside all campus buildings, regardless of vaccination status.