The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, August 24, 2021 1:00 am

    75% at Purdue have shots

    Associated Press

    Nearly 85% of Purdue University students living in residence halls on the West Lafayette campus say they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the school says.

    Overall, 75% of students, faculty and staff associated with the West Lafayette campus – 40,496 – submitted proof of full vaccination just days before classes began Monday. Of those, school officials said 84% of students living in residence halls reported being fully vaccinated – about the same proportion reported by Purdue's athletes, according to data as of Aug. 17.

    Of Purdue's faculty, 86% have shown proof of full vaccination, the Journal & Courier reported.

    Masks are required inside all campus buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story