City council approves two southeast parks' upgrades

A half-acre strip of land on the city's southeast side will soon be made into a community gathering space comparable to Promenade Park.

Fort Wayne City Council approved a $750,000 appropriation that will go toward completing McKinnie Commons at South Anthony Boulevard and McKinnie Avenue and Powell Park at Pontiac Street and Weisser Park Avenue.

Stacy Haviland and Holly Petzak of the city's Community Development Division presented plans created with input from the Southeast Area Partnership. Powell Park needs $50,000 for completion, and the remaining $700,000 requested will go to McKinnie Commons.

McKinnie Commons is now an open lawn with few trees. Haviland said the community has requested a gathering space, "one that is welcoming, walkable and inclusive."

"We were challenged to create a space with the same quality and vibrancy as Promenade Park, and I think this base accomplishes that," Haviland said of the plans, which include a gathering area, a movable sculpture and a stage that will be protected from the weather.

As requested by the community, the commons will also have an art walk, tables for gaming and dining, and space for food trucks.

Powell Park is currently a concrete pad with two basketball hoops and one bench. Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, pointed out that the back of the bench is to the basketball court so parents can't sit and watch their children play.

The parklet, once completed, will have more benches, tables, a larger basketball court with lighting, a playground and a covered shelter.

Powell Park is expected to be completed by May 31, and McKinnie should be done by June 30.

