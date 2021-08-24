Panel OKs TIF for development

A Fort Wayne real estate agent took the first step Monday in establishing a tax increment financing district to support his proposed residential development in the city's southeast quadrant.

Jerry Starks, owner of JM Realty, grew up on the city's southeast side and said he wants to bring new, market-rate houses on Tillman Road near Hessen Cassel Road to a community that feels neglected when looking at housing options.

“I've kinda like seen it go from glam to not much going on,” he said Monday to the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission.

Joe Giant, city redevelopment manager, shared the declaratory resolution for the Roosevelt Pointe Residential Housing Development Program with the commission, adding that it would be the first TIF district of its kind in Fort Wayne.

The districts work by capturing property tax revenue generated in a certain area. The funds are then used for improvements in the district, including sidewalks and other public works projects.

The Indiana General Assembly approved residential housing development program districts in 2018, Giant said, in part to aid developers who have a hard time finding financing for residential development. It is different from a housing tax increment financing district because the districts approved in 2018 don't have some of the requirements for housing districts, such as a blight finding.

The land at 3700 Tillman Road is agricultural. Starks said his biggest challenge has been finding a way to work around the floodplain, but he is confident his team has found a solution.

The resolution covered Starks' first step in establishing the TIF, but Starks will be before the commission in the future with a development agreement, Giant said. Roosevelt Pointe is planned to be completed in 12 phases over about 10 years.

For the district to be established, it will have to be approved by the Fort Wayne Plan Commission, Fort Wayne City Council and East Allen County Schools before returning to the redevelopment commission for a public hearing and final vote.

School district approval is required because the large amount of single-family homes will likely affect student enrollment, Giant said.

The commission approved the resolution with a 4-1 vote with Nathan Hartman voting against it without explanation. City Councilman Jason Arp, who is on the commission, was absent.

