Pastor faces child molesting charges

A 67-year-old pastor has been charged with four counts of child molesting for incidents allegedly tied to events that took place at his church.

Steven Fered Ardhuerumly, of Laotto, was booked Aug. 16 at the Whitley County Jail and released the same day on a $200,000 bond, according to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.

The incidents date between 2006 and 2021, according to law enforcement officials, who indicated the three victims were younger than 14.

One of the victims said she attended a church event and asked her mother if she could spend the night at another home, court documents said.

That night she woke up between 1 and 3 a.m. to find Ardhuerumly performing a sex act on her. Ardhuerumly told her they were "playing house and it had just gone too far." The pastor also told her that what occurred was "their little secret and left the room," court documents stated.

Ardhuerumly used that line on the two other victims, all of whom were interviewed over three days in late June, officials said. One of the victims said she was 8 or 9 when the molesting occurred.

One of the victims said she was worried for her cousins "because she knew one of them was also a victim," court records said.

jduffy@jg.net